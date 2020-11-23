SI.com
Alabama Gymnastics 2021 Regular-Season Schedule Released

UA_Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The 2021 Alabama gymnastics schedule will feature a Southeastern Conference only regular season that begins Jan. 8 at home against Kentucky, the league office announced Monday.

The Crimson Tide will face seven SEC opponents, including a home-and-home series with Kentucky, to make up its eight-meet - four home and four road - dual meet schedule.

Per the league office, “The 2021 SEC gymnastics season will be comprised of eight meets per school over a 10-week conference-only schedule, with the regular-season concluding with the SEC Gymnastics Championships on March 20 in New Orleans. The decision to limit competition to conference-only opponents is based on the need for maximum flexibility in making any necessary scheduling adjustments while reacting to developments around the COVID-19 pandemic and continued advice from medical professionals. The schedule will include two open dates for all schools in Week 5 and Week 10 to allow for rescheduling of postponed events.”

Alabama opens at home with Kentucky (Jan. 8) and hosts Auburn (Jan. 22), LSU (Feb. 19) and Florida (March 5) in Coleman Coliseum. Alabama’s road slate opens with Missouri (Jan. 15) and also includes visits to Kentucky (Jan. 29), Georgia (Feb. 12) and Arkansas (Feb. 26). The bye weekends are scheduled for Feb. 5 and March 12. The SEC Championships are set to be held in New Orleans on March 20. Plans for the NCAA championship season have not been finalized.

Meet times and television designations will be announced at a later date. Ticket information for Alabama home meets will be sent in the coming weeks to season ticketholders who opted-in for this year.

To view the full schedule, click here.

