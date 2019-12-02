Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Kicker Joseph Bulovas Posts Message to Crimson Tide Fans

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral
Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama redshirt sophomore kicker Joseph Bulovas posted as message to Crimson Tide fans on Sunday evening. 

“After reflecting on the game, I just wanted to express my apologies to the entire Crimson Tide nation,” Bulovas wrote. "Nobody was more disappointed than myself. Regardless of the circumstances, that is a kick I should make in my sleep and nobody is as big of a critic as I am of myself.

"To the fans, my coaches, and my teammates; I promise you will never see a guy work as hard as I will for the entirety of my career because I owe that to all of you.

"I refuse to let this be anything more than a bump in the road and I’m confident I will come back better because of it. I wear my emotions on my sleeve and this one was hard to take to say the least, but I have confidence in this team and in myself and that’s what’s motivating going forward.

“I have and will always give it everything I’ve got for this team which is something that will never change. God Bless and Roll Tide.”

Bulovas had his 30-yard attempt hit the upright with 2 minutes remaining against Auburn, after the Crimson Tide had a 12-play, 52-yard drive stall in the red zone — with a false-start penalty contributing on second-and-goal at the 10. 

Even after the miss, the Crimson Tide squandered its final chance to get the ball back with roughly a minute to play when the defense was called for a substitution infraction on fourth-and-4, allowing Auburn to run out the clock. 

 "We had full confidence," junior right tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. said about offense having enough time to score. 

Alabama also had two passes intercepted and returned for touchdowns during the game. 

Although Bulovas was Alabama's primary kicker in 2018, Will Reichard took over kicking during at the started of the season before suffering a hip injury. The freshman hasn't played since aggravating it against Tennessee on Oct. 19. 

Bulovas was 8-for-11 on field-goal attempts, and 54-for-56 on extra points this season. Reichard was 4-for-7, and 21-for-22, respectively. On kickoffs, Bulovas averaged 48.9 yards with 12 touchbacks, while Reichard 63.1, with 22 of 29 attempts touchbacks. 

“I don’t think anybody feels any worse than Joe does about missing the kick,” Nick Saban said after the game. “I mean, he works hard. He’s a very conscientious guy. He’s done a great job for us this year in taking over. I mean, nobody feels worse than him. We all feed bad, and we all should, we all should. I should feel bad that we didn’t do a better job with our team. And the players, it’s OK for them to feel bad, too, because we didn’t play as well as I hoped that we would.

“Joe’s play is just one play. One play doesn’t win or lose the game. There were a lot of other plays in the game that put us in the situation that we were in. And I know nobody feels worse about it than Joe. He’s a great young man.”

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notebook: Nick Saban Talks About Auburn's One-Second First-Half Field Goal

Joey Blackwell
1 0

The Alabama head coach talked about the play and its effect on the game after the dust settled Saturday evening

How Far Did Alabama Tumble in the Polls?

Christopher Walsh
0

The Crimson Tide remains in the top 10 after taking 48-45 loss at Auburn

This Week With The Crimson Tide: December 2-8

Allie Wright
0

Check out this week's Alabama Athletics Schedule

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 14

Joey Blackwell
0

With the regular season coming to a close, see where the Crimson Tide finish in the ranks of the SEC

Alabama Women’s Basketball Five Game Win Streak Ends After Falling to USC

Allie Wright
0

Sophomore De’Sha Benjamin was the leading scorer for The Crimson Tide with 13 points

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 1, 2019

Christopher Walsh
0

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Instant Analysis: Auburn 48, Alabama 45

Cary L. Clark
0

Cary L. Clark and Christopher Walsh break down the Crimson Tide's defeat at the hands of the Tigers

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 29, 2019

Christopher Walsh
1 0

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 30, 2019

Christopher Walsh
0

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Kicked and Picked Away: Alabama Playoff Streak Comes to Dramatic End at Auburn

Christopher Walsh
0

A pair of pick-six touchdowns were key to Auburn's 48-45 victory at Jordan Hare Stadium.