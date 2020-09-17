Alabama Lands Four on SEC Soccer Preseason Watch List

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Four members of the Alabama soccer team have been named to the 2020 Southeastern Conference Preseason Watch List, as announced by the league office Thursday. Seniors Brynn Martin and Casey Wertz, along with junior Riley Mattingly and sophomore Reyna Reyes earned the honor.

The preseason honor from the league's coaches is the second for Wertz, while Martin, Mattingly and Reyes are being recognized for the first time.

Martin is Alabama’s leading returning defender, recording 1,786 minutes on the pitch last season, anchoring a back line with four shutouts. Mattingly, a junior forward, is the second leading returning points scorer, acquiring 11 points from five goals and one assist last season, including scoring the game-winning goal at Missouri (Oct. 24, 2019).

A 2019 First Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman honoree, Reyes plays a duel threat as midfielder and defender. She played and started in 18 matches as a freshman. Wertz enters her senior campaign as the Tide’s top offensive option, leading the team last season in goals (6), assists (7) and points (19).

As a team, Alabama has been predicted to finish sixth in the 2020 SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The points were compiled on a 13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1- basis with each coach not allowed to vote for their own team.

The Crimson Tide opens its 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 19, at home against the Tennessee Volunteers at 1 p.m. CT on SECN.