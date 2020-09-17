SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama Lands Four on SEC Soccer Preseason Watch List

UA_Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Four members of the Alabama soccer team have been named to the 2020 Southeastern Conference Preseason Watch List, as announced by the league office Thursday. Seniors Brynn Martin and Casey Wertz, along with junior Riley Mattingly and sophomore Reyna Reyes earned the honor.

The preseason honor from the league's coaches is the second for Wertz, while Martin, Mattingly and Reyes are being recognized for the first time.

Martin is Alabama’s leading returning defender, recording 1,786 minutes on the pitch last season, anchoring a back line with four shutouts. Mattingly, a junior forward, is the second leading returning points scorer, acquiring 11 points from five goals and one assist last season, including scoring the game-winning goal at Missouri (Oct. 24, 2019).

A 2019 First Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman honoree, Reyes plays a duel threat as midfielder and defender. She played and started in 18 matches as a freshman. Wertz enters her senior campaign as the Tide’s top offensive option, leading the team last season in goals (6), assists (7) and points (19).

As a team, Alabama has been predicted to finish sixth in the 2020 SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The points were compiled on a 13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1- basis with each coach not allowed to vote for their own team.

The Crimson Tide opens its 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 19, at home against the Tennessee Volunteers at 1 p.m. CT on SECN.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Saban Praises Emil Ekiyor Jr., Still Figuring Out Best Offensive Line Grouping Ahead of Opener

Just days away from the season opener against Missouri, the Crimson Tide is still in search of its five best o-linemen

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Swan Song

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Throwback Thursday: Alabama Defense Didn't Give Up a Yard in 1962 Home Opener vs. Houston

Led by Lee Roy Jordan, the Crimson Tide defense outscored the Cougars en route to a 14-3 victory at Denny Stadium

J. Bank

NCAA Division 1 Council Approves Moving 2020 Fall Championships to Spring 2021

As expected, NCAA fall championships for 2020 will now move to the spring of 2021 and brackets will be at 75 percent of its normal capacity

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban: Alabama Football Now Conducting Daily COVID-19 Testing

The SEC currently mandates that players be tested just twice a week heading into the 2020 college football season

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

In-Person Recruiting Dead Period To Continue Through the Remainder of 2020

Due to COVID-19, no in-person recruiting will take place for the rest of the calendar year

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 17, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Friday Night Lights Week 5 Preview

Another Busy Show On Tap From 6-9 CT on Tide 100.9

Cary L. Clark

by

TylerMartin

Three Former Alabama Standouts Nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021

Shaun Alexander, Cornelius Bennett, and Chris Samuels are among 100-plus nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin