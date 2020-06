Alabama Lands Seven Selections on 2020 Sporting News Preseason All-American Team

More preseason accolades came in for the University of Alabama football program on Thursday morning as Sporting News announced its 2020 Preseason All-American Teams.

The Crimson Tide led the way with three first-team additions that included senior offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith, and junior return man Jaylen Waddle.

On the second-team, Alabama added four players including senior running back Najee Harris, senior offensive lineman Deonte Brown, junior linebacker Dylan Moses, and junior defensive back Patrick Surtain II.

Alabama's seven overall selections is the most for any one school. As a conference, the SEC accounted for eight first-team selections, which was the most for any one league.

First-Team Offense

QB: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

RB: Travis Etienne, Clemson

OL: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL: Penei Sewell, Oregon

OL: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

OL: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

OL: Trey Smith, Tennessee

TE: Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

WR: Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

WR: DeVonta Smith, Alabama

First-Team Defense

DL: Gregory Rousseau, Miami

DL: Jaylen Twyman, Pitt

DL: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

DL: Marvin Wilson, Florida State

LB: Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State

LB: Micah Parsons, Penn State

LB: Chazz Surratt, North Carolina

DB: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

DB: Shaun Wade, Ohio State

DB: Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB: Andre Cisco, Syracuse

First-Team Specialists

K: Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma

P: Max Duffy, Kentucky

RET: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second-Team Offense

QB: Justin Fields, Ohio State

RB: Najee Harris, Alabama

RB: Javian Hawkins, Louisville

OL: Walker Little, Stanford

OL: Sam Cosmi, Texas

OL: Trey Hill, Georgia

OL: Cade Mays, Tennessee

OL: Deonte Brown, Alabama

TE: Brevin Jordan, Miami

WR: Rondale Moore, Purdue

WR: Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Second-Team Defense

DL: Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame

DL: Quincy Roche, Miami

DL: Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest

DL: Tedarrell Slaton, Florida

LB: Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern

LB: Joe Tryon, Washington

DB: Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB: Shaun Jolly, Appalachian State

DB: Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

DB: Paris Ford, Pitt

Second-Team Specialists

P: Trenton Gill, N.C. State

K: Nick Sciba, Wake Forest

RET: Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke