Alabama LB Christopher Allen Leaves with Injury Versus Miami

ATLANTA — After being examined in the on-field medical tent, Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen was carted off to the locker room in the second quarter of the team's season-opener against Miami with the Crimson Tide.

Allen was presumably injured on his sack and forced fumble of Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King. The fumble was then recovered by defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, which led the way for a 51-yard field goal by Will Reichard to put the Crimson Tide up 20-0 with 11:33 to go in the second period.

