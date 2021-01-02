All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses Posts on Social Media He's Played 2020 Season in Pain

Crimson Tide linebacker urges everyone to persevere through tough times: "No matter what you’re going through, continue to push forward"
Alabama senior linebacker Dylan Moses posted on social media that he played in pain this season and there were times he wanted to walk away from football during the 2020 season. 

His reason for doing so, though, was to help motivate others. 

"Ultimately, I’m saying all this to say no matter what you’re going through, continue to push forward," he wrote. "It’s not over, you’re stronger than you think."

Although Moses said he wasn't fully recovered from knee surgery he leads he Crimson Tide in tackles with 74, including 6.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks. 

He's also been credited wit an interception, three pass breakups and a forced fumble. 

The leader of the Crimson Tide defense was named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association last week. 

The post:

"I been through a lot all my life and I’ve been strong and persevered through everything. But 2020 took a major toll on me mentally and physically. From not knowing whether or not we’d have a season, fighting through pain every single game due to not being fully recovered from the knee injury I went through last year, to losing my grandmother to COVID-19. All of this has only made me stronger and I’m happy I was able to be there day in and day out with my teammates no matter what I was going through. Truth be told they were the only motivation aside from my family that helped me keep going. It’s been times I wanted to quit and times I wanted to walk away from my dreams. And if you know me, you know it takes a lot for me to give up on something I truly want. God has tested my Faith on numerous occasions, but I kept moving forward.

"He’s showed me strengths in myself that I didn’t even know was there until this past year. Ultimately, I’m saying all this to say no matter what you’re going through, continue to push forward. It’s not over, you’re stronger than you think. Everything you’re going through is preparing you for what’s to come and to help build you into who you’re meant to be. Life is like a dark tunnel. You can’t always see the light at the end of the tunnel, but if you just keep moving you will come to a better place. Don’t give up."

Alabama plays Ohio State in the National Championship Game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Jan. 11. 

