Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation

Even though he won't play in his final game with Alabama, redshirt junior linebacker Terrell Lewis has accepted an invitation to attend the Senior Bowl in Mobile.

Whether or not he practices and plays in the game has yet to be seen. But even the interview process could be huge as every NFL ream will attend in force.

Lewis missed most of the last two seasons due to a torn ligament in his elbow followed by a torn ACL. He also missed time this season after suffering a hyperextended knee against South Carolina.

He's fifth among SEC defenders with 11.5 tackles for loss and eighth in sacks with six. Lewis has also had a team-high 16 quarterback pressures, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery to go with 31 total tackles.

The Senior Bowl has recently let some juniors turning pro participate, especially if they have a redshirt year like Lewis.

He joins defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, linebacker Anfernee Jennings and safety Jared Mayden as having accepted invitations.

The other three are practicing with the Crimson Tide and will play in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan on Jan. 1.

"I still got to focus toward Michigan," Mayden said on Tuesday. "I’m not really thinking too much about the Senior Bowl, but the opportunity kind of shows how hard work, the amount of work and adversity overcome to even be kind of recognized that I could be playing among some of the top seniors. "With the Michigan game, I can set more of a bar for myself so I guess I can build some momentum for the game, but I can’t just overlook at this game and be like, ‘I want to get ready for the Senior Bowl.’

"This Michigan game is a big game. If I can go out there and prepare the right way, it can only increase the value for myself going toward the Senior Bowl. It’s a cool opportunity, but at the end of the day, I’m still not finished here."

After a week of practices before NFL officials, the Senior Bowl will be played Jan. 25 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile on Jan. 1 (NFL Network).

