Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation
Even though he won't play in his final game with Alabama, redshirt junior linebacker Terrell Lewis has accepted an invitation to attend the Senior Bowl in Mobile.
Whether or not he practices and plays in the game has yet to be seen. But even the interview process could be huge as every NFL ream will attend in force.
Lewis missed most of the last two seasons due to a torn ligament in his elbow followed by a torn ACL. He also missed time this season after suffering a hyperextended knee against South Carolina.
He's fifth among SEC defenders with 11.5 tackles for loss and eighth in sacks with six. Lewis has also had a team-high 16 quarterback pressures, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery to go with 31 total tackles.
The Senior Bowl has recently let some juniors turning pro participate, especially if they have a redshirt year like Lewis.
He joins defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, linebacker Anfernee Jennings and safety Jared Mayden as having accepted invitations.
The other three are practicing with the Crimson Tide and will play in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan on Jan. 1.
"I still got to focus toward Michigan," Mayden said on Tuesday. "I’m not really thinking too much about the Senior Bowl, but the opportunity kind of shows how hard work, the amount of work and adversity overcome to even be kind of recognized that I could be playing among some of the top seniors. "With the Michigan game, I can set more of a bar for myself so I guess I can build some momentum for the game, but I can’t just overlook at this game and be like, ‘I want to get ready for the Senior Bowl.’
"This Michigan game is a big game. If I can go out there and prepare the right way, it can only increase the value for myself going toward the Senior Bowl. It’s a cool opportunity, but at the end of the day, I’m still not finished here."
After a week of practices before NFL officials, the Senior Bowl will be played Jan. 25 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile on Jan. 1 (NFL Network).
Accepted Invitations List for Senior Bowl
School, Name, Position, Confernce
Alabama Raekwon Davis DT SEC
Alabama Anfernee Jennings ILB SEC
Alabama Terrell Lewis LB SEC
Alabama Jared Mayden DS SEC
Appalachian State Akeem Davis-Gaither OLB Sun Belt
Arizona State Brandon Aiyuk WR Pac-12
Arizona State Eno Benjamin RB Pac-12
Auburn Marlon Davidson DE SEC
Auburn Prince Tega Wanogho OT SEC
Baylor JaMycal Hasty RB Big 12
Baylor Denzel Mims WR Big 12
California Ashtyn Davis DS Pac-12
California Evan Weaver ILB Pac-12
Cincinnati Josiah Deguara TE AAC
Clemson Tremayne Anchrum OL ACC
Clemson John Simpson OG ACC
Clemson K'Von Wallace DS ACC
Colorado Steven Montez QB Pac-12
Colorado Davion Taylor OLB Pac-12
Connecticut Matt Peart OT AAC
Dayton Adam Trautman TE FCS
Florida Jonathan Greenard EDGE SEC
Florida Van Jefferson WR SEC
Florida Lamical Perine RB SEC
Florida Jabari Zuniga DE SEC
Florida Atlantic Harrison Bryant TE C-USA
Georgia Rodrigo Blankenship PK SEC
Georgia Southern Tyler Bass PK Sun Belt
Georgia Southern Kindle Vildor CB Sun Belt
Houston Josh Jones OT AAC
Iowa State Steve Wirtel LS Big 12
Kansas Hakeem Adeniji OT Big 12
Kentucky Logan Stenberg OG SEC
Lenoir Rhyne Kyle Dugger DS SAC
Liberty Antonio Gandy-Golden WR FBS
Louisiana Robert Hunt OG Sun Belt
LSU Blake Ferguson LS SEC
LSU Kristian Fulton CB SEC
LSU Stephen Sullivan TE SEC
Miami Trevon Hill EDGE ACC
Michigan Ben Bredeson OG Big Ten
Michigan Sean McKeon TE Big Ten
Michigan Josh Metellus DS Big Ten
Michigan Shea Patterson QB Big Ten
Michigan Joshua Uche EDGE Big Ten
Minnesota Carter Coughlin DE Big Ten
Minnesota Kamal Martin OLB Big Ten
Mississippi State Brian Cole II DS SEC
North Carolina State Larrell Murchison DT ACC
North Carolina Jason Strowbridge EDGE ACC
Notre Dame Chase Claypool WR IND
Notre Dame Jalen Elliott DS IND
Notre Dame Khalid Kareem EDGE IND
Notre Dame Troy Pride Jr. CB IND
Ohio State DaVon Hamilton DT Big Ten
Ohio State Malik Harrison ILB Big Ten
Oklahoma Neville Gallimore DT Big 12
Oklahoma State A.J. Green CB Big 12
Ole Miss Benito Jones DT SEC
Oregon Troy Dye OLB Pac-12
Oregon Shane Lemieux OG Pac-12
Penn State Robert Windsor DT Big Ten
Pittsburgh Dane Jackson CB ACC
Portland State Charlie Taumoepeau TE FCS
Purdue Brycen Hopkins TE Big Ten
Saint John's Ben Bartch OG Division III
South Carolina Joseph Charlton PT SEC
South Carolina Bryan Edwards WR SEC
South Carolina Javon Kinlaw DT SEC
South Carolina D.J. Wonnum EDGE SEC
South Carolina St. Alex Taylor OT FCS
Southern Illinois Jeremy Chinn DS FCS
Syracuse Alton Robinson EDGE ACC
TCU Darius Anderson RB Big 12
TCU Jeff Gladney CB Big 12
Tennessee Jauan Jennings WR SEC
Tennessee Darrell Taylor Jr. EDGE SEC
Texas Devin Duvernay WR Big 12
Texas Collin Johnson WR Big 12
Texas Brandon Jones DS Big 12
Texas A&M Braden Mann PT SEC
Texas Tech Jordyn Brooks LB Big 12
Texas Tech Terence Steele OT Big 12
UCLA Darnay Holmes DB Pac-12
USC Michael Pittman Jr. WR Pac-12
Utah Bradlee Anae EDGE Pac-12
Utah Francis Bernard ILB Pac-12
Utah Julian Blackmon DS Pac-12
Utah Terrell Burgess DB Pac-12
Utah Leki Fotu DT Pac-12
Utah Zack Moss RB Pac-12
Utah State Jordan Love QB MWC
Vanderbilt Kalija Lipscomb WR SEC
Vanderbilt Jared Pinkney TE SEC
Vanderbilt Ke'Shawn Vaughn RB SEC
Washington Trey Adams OT Pac-12
Washington State Anthony Gordon QB Pac-12
West Virginia Colton McKivitz OT Big 12
Wisconsin Zack Baun OLB Big Ten
Wyoming Logan Wilson LB MWC