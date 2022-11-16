Skip to main content

Alabama Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Named Finalist for Nagurski Trophy

Anderson and Bryce Young also name semifinalists for Walter Camp Player of the Year award.

Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. has been named finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy,  the Charlotte Touchdown Club and Football Writers Association of America announced Wednesday morning.

The linebacker was joined by Calijah Kancey (Pittsburgh), Chris Smith (Georgia) and Tuli Tuipulotu (USC) as finalist. 

Anderson Jr. is the reigning Nagurski Trophy winner, and the Crimson TIde's second winner of the award for best defensive player, joining Jonathan Allen in 2016.

Anderson Jr. and quarterback Bryce Young were also among 20 semifinalists named for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

The Nagurski has been presented annually since 1993, but has had only one repeat winner, Pat Fitzgerald of Northwestern in 1995-96. 

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy has been presented annually since 1993 to the top defensive player in college football as voted on by the members of the FWAA. The award is named after Bronko Nagurski, who played football for the University of Minnesota and the Chicago Bears. 

The 2022 winner will be announced live at the annual Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Alabama has had three Walter Camp Player of the Year winners, all in the past decade: Derrick Henry (2015), Tua Tagovailoa (2018) and most recently DeVonta Smith (2020).

The Walter Camp Player of the Year Award has been presented annually since 1967 by the Walter Camp Football Foundation to recognize the nation’s most outstanding player in college football. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A list of five finalists for the 2022 edition of the award will be distributed on Wednesday, Nov. 30 with the winner announced live on ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 8.

Will Anderson Jr., Linebacker

  • One of the nation’s premiere defenders
  • Leads the SEC and ranks ninth nationally with 14 tackles for loss (-60 yards)
  • Second in the conference and tied for sixth in the country in sacks with eight (-43 yards)
  • Totaled 42 tackles while adding a team-high 10 quarterback hurries, a blocked field goal and a pick-six

Bryce Young, Quarterback

  • One of the nation’s top passers who was a finalist for the Walter Camp in 2021
  • The second-rated passer nationally with 90.3 grade from Pro Football Focus
  • Ranks third in the SEC and 11th in the country among Power 5 arms for passing touchdowns with 22
  • Totaled 2,443 yards on 192-of-305 passing with the 22 scores compared to four interceptions
  • Added 37 rushes for 157 yards and three touchdowns on the ground

See Also:

Bryce Young Selected as Semifinalist for Davey O'Brien

Two Alabama Players Land SEC Player of the Week Honors

Pete Golding Named Nominee For Broyles Award

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama basketball team at South Alabama
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball's First Road Test: Three-And-Out

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Kendrick Blackshire (40) reacts after a play against the UL Monroe Warhawks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama LB Kendrick Blackshire Out with Wrist Injury

By Joey Blackwell
College Football Playoff logo
All Things Bama

Why Strength of Schedule is Alabama's Biggest Playoff Asset: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 2

By Joey Blackwell
Ja'Corey Brooks scores a touchdown against Texas A&M
All Things Bama

Alabama Receivers Trying to Build on Momentum of Last Three Quarters

By Katie Windham
Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) stiff arms a defender but was called for an offensive face mask penalty, negating a touchdown against Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 in Starkville
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

By Hunter De Siver
Brandon Miller at South Alabama
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball's Suffocating Defense Looks Like Its Biggest Strength

By Blake Byler
Henry To'oTo'o at Ole Miss
All Things Bama

Alabama Climbs in CFP Ranking

By Katie Windham