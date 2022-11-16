Alabama Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Named Finalist for Nagurski Trophy
Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. has been named finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Charlotte Touchdown Club and Football Writers Association of America announced Wednesday morning.
The linebacker was joined by Calijah Kancey (Pittsburgh), Chris Smith (Georgia) and Tuli Tuipulotu (USC) as finalist.
Anderson Jr. is the reigning Nagurski Trophy winner, and the Crimson TIde's second winner of the award for best defensive player, joining Jonathan Allen in 2016.
Anderson Jr. and quarterback Bryce Young were also among 20 semifinalists named for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.
The Nagurski has been presented annually since 1993, but has had only one repeat winner, Pat Fitzgerald of Northwestern in 1995-96.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy has been presented annually since 1993 to the top defensive player in college football as voted on by the members of the FWAA. The award is named after Bronko Nagurski, who played football for the University of Minnesota and the Chicago Bears.
The 2022 winner will be announced live at the annual Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Charlotte Convention Center.
Alabama has had three Walter Camp Player of the Year winners, all in the past decade: Derrick Henry (2015), Tua Tagovailoa (2018) and most recently DeVonta Smith (2020).
The Walter Camp Player of the Year Award has been presented annually since 1967 by the Walter Camp Football Foundation to recognize the nation’s most outstanding player in college football.
A list of five finalists for the 2022 edition of the award will be distributed on Wednesday, Nov. 30 with the winner announced live on ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 8.
Will Anderson Jr., Linebacker
- One of the nation’s premiere defenders
- Leads the SEC and ranks ninth nationally with 14 tackles for loss (-60 yards)
- Second in the conference and tied for sixth in the country in sacks with eight (-43 yards)
- Totaled 42 tackles while adding a team-high 10 quarterback hurries, a blocked field goal and a pick-six
Bryce Young, Quarterback
- One of the nation’s top passers who was a finalist for the Walter Camp in 2021
- The second-rated passer nationally with 90.3 grade from Pro Football Focus
- Ranks third in the SEC and 11th in the country among Power 5 arms for passing touchdowns with 22
- Totaled 2,443 yards on 192-of-305 passing with the 22 scores compared to four interceptions
- Added 37 rushes for 157 yards and three touchdowns on the ground
