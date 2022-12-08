Alabama Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Wins Lombardi Award as Best Lineman

Will Anderson Jr.'s impressive awards haul continued on Wednesday night when the Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker was named the winner of the 49th Rotary Lombardi Award as the nation's top lineman.

Anderson was presented the granite trophy, as Vince Lombardi was part of the famous "Seven Blocks of Granite" line at Fordham, by the Rotary Club of Houston. The award goes to the player who, in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the discipline of the legendary football icon.

The other finalists for the Award were Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter of Georgia, and Tuli Tuipulotu of Southern California. The four finalists did not include an offensive lineman this year.

Anderson is only the third Alabama player to win the award, joining Jonathan Allen in 2016, and Cornelius Bennett in 1986.

Although Anderson is listed as a linebacker at Alabama, he's considered an edge-rusher on the line. Consequently, he wasn't seriously considered for the Butkus Award, which traditionally goes to an interior linebacker.

Anderson had already been selected as the Nagurski Trophy winner, which goes to the the nation’s top defensive player, for a second straight time.

Earlier Wednesday he was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year by league coaches.

Anderson totaled 51 tackles on the year, including 17 for loss and 10 sacks, leading the SEC in both categories. He's seventh nationally in the former, and sixth in the latter, but topped the nation in both as a sophomore in 2021.

See Also:

Alabama Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. First to Repeat as SEC Defensive Player of the Year

Will Anderson Jr. Wins Second-Straight Nagurski Trophy

Will Anderson Jr. Named AP SEC Defensive Player of the Year

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE.