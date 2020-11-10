SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama-LSU Game Postponed, No Makeup Date Scheduled

Joey Blackwell

Alabama football's trip to Baton Rouge to face LSU has been postponed due to an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests among Tigers players.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no makeup date has been scheduled.

“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”

A statement issued by Alabama Athletics revealed that the game can not be played on Dec. 12 due to LSU already having to reschedule its game with Florida for that date. However, the game could be played on Dec. 19 if the SEC's schedule is shuffled, per the statement from UA.

On Monday of this week, Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron revealed that his team was dealing with a small outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests. Those players were immediately quarantined.

“Can’t go into detail," Orgeron said during his weekly press conference on Monday. "It’s a very fluid situation. I can tell you that we do have players that have got COVID and we do have some players that have quarantined. I can’t tell you the numbers.”

Alabama continued to practice all week in preparation for LSU despite the looming concerns surrounding the Tigers program. Even on Tuesday, players were talking about how they hoped the game would continue as scheduled and how they were ready to face LSU, a team that the Crimson Tide lost to in Bryant-Denny Stadium last year.

“We’re just preparing regular like we’re having the game, not noticing what’s going on across their program," junior defensive back Patrick Surtain said. "We’re just focusing on the game and preparing like we’re gonna have a game.”

The possibilities of rescheduling the game are currently limited. LSU already has a makeup game with Florida scheduled for Dec. 12, the only open week that Alabama has remaining on its schedule. There still remains the possibility that the SEC could reshuffle the schedule in order to accommodate the Crimson Tide and ensure that it plays all 10 of its regular-season games before the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19, but the situation is still up in the air until confirmation is given by the SEC.

According to the report issued by Alabama, the game could also be played on Dec. 19 should the SEC Championship Game be rescheduled, but that will have to wait as the SEC must make the scheduling decisions.

For now, the game remains postponed and has not received a formal status of cancelled.

While Auburn's upcoming matchup at Mississippi State was already cancelled earlier this week, Texas A&M-Tennessee was also postponed due to coronavirus issues with the Aggies.

Missouri has also announced that it is also currently dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.

This story will be updated as more information is received.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Football Using Last Year's Loss to LSU as Motivational Factor

According to Alex Leatherwood and Patrick Surtain, last year's loss is a primary motivating tool being used to stoke the flames as Saturday's game approaches

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Mac Jones Ready for Tough Test Against Derek Stingley, LSU Secondary

The Alabama signal caller will look to torch the Tigers' defensive backfield like he has done to the six other SEC opponents he's faced on Saturday night

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 in the NFL: Week 9

A look at the top five performances by former Crimson Tide football players during Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season

Christopher Walsh

Know Your Enemy: Alabama Isn't Facing the Same LSU Team as a Year Ago

Glen West of SI's LSU Country answers five questions on why the reigning national champions are closer to the bottom of the SEC West than the top this season

Christopher Walsh

Tua Tagovailoa is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The former Crimson Tide standout's 248 passing yards and two touchdowns led the way for the Miami Dolphins to earn a 34-31 victory over the Arizona Cardinals

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Nick Saban Doesn't Care About Your Rankings, and with Good Reason

The 14-year head coach of Alabama Football would have likely called the rankings 'rat poison' had he been given the opportunity

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

LSU-Alabama Game In Jeopardy Due To COVID-19 Issues With Tigers

Due to a small outbreak with the LSU program, Saturday's contest is in doubt

Tyler Martin

by

Tell It Right

Crimson Tikes: Unrestroom

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

How Nick Saban, Alabama Handled COVID-19 Protocols During Bye Week: "I Didn't Have the Heart to Tell Them They Couldn't Go Home"

The Crimson Tide coach emphasized social distancing and mask wearing for players who decided to go home this past weekend

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Nick Saban Confirms Alabama Running Back Trey Sanders Out for Season

Sanders was involved in a car accident in Clarksville, Fla. on Saturday that required him to be airlifted to a nearby hospital

Joey Blackwell

by

Bama Dave