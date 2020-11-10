Alabama-LSU Game Postponed, No Makeup Date Scheduled

Alabama football's trip to Baton Rouge to face LSU has been postponed due to an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests among Tigers players.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no makeup date has been scheduled.

“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”

A statement issued by Alabama Athletics revealed that the game can not be played on Dec. 12 due to LSU already having to reschedule its game with Florida for that date. However, the game could be played on Dec. 19 if the SEC's schedule is shuffled, per the statement from UA.

On Monday of this week, Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron revealed that his team was dealing with a small outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests. Those players were immediately quarantined.

“Can’t go into detail," Orgeron said during his weekly press conference on Monday. "It’s a very fluid situation. I can tell you that we do have players that have got COVID and we do have some players that have quarantined. I can’t tell you the numbers.”

Alabama continued to practice all week in preparation for LSU despite the looming concerns surrounding the Tigers program. Even on Tuesday, players were talking about how they hoped the game would continue as scheduled and how they were ready to face LSU, a team that the Crimson Tide lost to in Bryant-Denny Stadium last year.

“We’re just preparing regular like we’re having the game, not noticing what’s going on across their program," junior defensive back Patrick Surtain said. "We’re just focusing on the game and preparing like we’re gonna have a game.”

The possibilities of rescheduling the game are currently limited. LSU already has a makeup game with Florida scheduled for Dec. 12, the only open week that Alabama has remaining on its schedule. There still remains the possibility that the SEC could reshuffle the schedule in order to accommodate the Crimson Tide and ensure that it plays all 10 of its regular-season games before the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19, but the situation is still up in the air until confirmation is given by the SEC.

According to the report issued by Alabama, the game could also be played on Dec. 19 should the SEC Championship Game be rescheduled, but that will have to wait as the SEC must make the scheduling decisions.

For now, the game remains postponed and has not received a formal status of cancelled.

While Auburn's upcoming matchup at Mississippi State was already cancelled earlier this week, Texas A & M-Tennessee was also postponed due to coronavirus issues with the Aggies.

Missouri has also announced that it is also currently dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.

This story will be updated as more information is received.