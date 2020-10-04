SI.com
Alabama Maintains Second Place in Latest Coaches Poll

Joey Blackwell

After a dominating performance over Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Alabama football remains firmly in second place in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide had an offensive showcase against the Aggies, gaining 544 yards of total offense in the 52-24 win.

Clemson remains in first place after defeating Virginia 41-23.

While Alabama remains in second, it did gain some ground in first-place votes. After Week 1 of SEC football, Alabama had just four votes. This week, however, the Crimson Tide earned 14.

Georgia passed Florida to take over the No. 3 spot in the USA Today poll. Meanwhile Auburn fell from seventh to 13th after falling on the road to Georgia.

Mississippi State fell completely out of the polls after losing at home to Arkansas.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Team, Record, Points, First-place votes

1. Clemson 3-0 1,533 (46)

2. Alabama 2-0 1,496 (14)

3. Georgia 2-0 1,372

3. Florida 2-0 1,372

5. Notre Dame 2-0 1,256

6. Ohio State 0-0 1,192 (2)

7. Miami 3-0 1,149

8. Penn State 0-0 983

9. North Carolina 2-0 982

10. Oklahoma State 3-0 818

11. Cincinnati 3-0 807

12. Tennessee 2-0 744

13. Auburn 1-1 701

14. Wisconsin 0-0 668

15. Brigham Young 3-0 646

16. LSU 1-1 616

17. Oregon 0-0 494

18. Virginia Tech 2-0 423

19. Michigan 0-0 409

20. Texas A&M 1-1 339

21. Southern Methodist 4-0 304

22. Texas 2-1 295

23. UL Lafayette 3-0 207

24. Iowa State 2-1 137

25. UCF 2-1 127

Others receiving votes:

UL Lafayette 108; Minnesota 106; Southern Methodist 46; Kansas State 33; Iowa 32; Virginia 29; Baylor 25; Marshall 22; Kentucky 17; Arkansas St. 16; Boston College 9; South Carolina 6; Nebraska 4; UAB 3; Coastal Carolina 3; Army 3; Louisiana Tech 2; Mississippi 1.

This story will be updated with the AP Poll as soon as it's released later today.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Slowly but surely gaining ground.

