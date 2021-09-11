Alabama Conquers Mercer Offense in 48-14 Win

After a sloppy start, a non-offensive touchdown got the Crimson Tide back on track against the Bears.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —Things got off to a shaky start for No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. After a full offensive possession from both teams in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Mercer had out-gained the Crimson Tide in the country six yards to one.

However, a blocked punt turned touchdown quickly helped to right the ship for the Crimson Tide as Alabama rolled over Mercer 48-14 in the home opener on Saturday.

The blocked punt from Chris Braswell led to a scoop-and-score from Jase McClellan and put Alabama on the scoreboard after two punts to start the game. It was the first of three touchdowns on the day for the running back McClellan. He had one on special teams, one on the ground and one receiving.

Even though it was slow going early on in the first half, the Crimson Tide took at 31-0 lead into halftime

It was a sloppy day from the start for Alabama with two penalties stalling the Tide's second drive and nine penalties for 95 yards total in the game. Last week against Miami, Alabama had eight penalties for 81 yards.

Needless to say, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was fired up about the penalties in his postgame press conference.

"

Overall, it was a messy game for both teams with penalties all around, dropped passes, mental mistakes and busted coverages including the one that led to a 60-yard touchdown for Mercer in the third quarter.

Perhaps the biggest concern though for Alabama coming out fo the Mercer game is the health of Will Anderson Jr. The sophomore outside linebacker left the game in the third quarter with an apparent knee injury and did not return.

After a red hot starting debut against Miami, it was not a smooth of sailing for quarterback Bryce Young against the Bears. He was able to find some nice connections, especially with JoJo Earle and John Metchie III and finished the game 19-27 for 227 yards and three touchdowns.

Because Alabama was able to build such big lead in the second half, after a Marcus Banks interception, Paul Tyson started his first series with 3:51 in the third quarter. On Tyson's first play under center, he connected with Earle on a 39-yard deep pass over the middle. The drive ended with a rare missed field goal from Will Reichard.

It was a big day for the freshman Earle. Earlier in the week, Nick Saban called Earle "Waddle-like" referring to Alabama wide receiver great Jaylen Waddle. Against Mercer, Earle was the leading receiver with seven catches for 85 yards. He also had two punt returns for an average of 23 yards.

True freshman quarterback Jalen Milroe led two Crimson Tide drives in the fourth quarter and did not complete a pass but had 33 rushing yards.

Outside of the 60-yard deep ball and a fourth quarter touchdown with backup defenders in, the Alabama defense was able to contain the Mercer offense that Saban called unique and a challenge throughout the week.

Now with two non-conference games under their belt, Alabama turns their attention to a conference matchup and trip to the swamp next Saturday.

This story will be updated.