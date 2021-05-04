Alabama Men's and Women's Tennis Programs Receive Bids to NCAA Championships

The tournaments are slated to begin this weekend on the campus of Baylor University

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Both Alabama men’s and women’s tennis teams earned a bid to the NCAA Championships, the association announced on Monday afternoon.

The men’s team will take a trip to Baylor University in Texas to face Oregon in the tournament’s first round this weekend. The women’s team will also be taking a trip to Waco, Texas. However, it will take on Duke in the first round.

For the men, the first-round appearance will be the program’s 20th trip to the NCAA Championships and its third in a row dating back to 2018. The last time the Crimson Tide faced the Ducks was back during the 2015 regular season, which saw Oregon come out on top.

“It’s a tremendous honor to return to the NCAA Championships and I’m fired up for this veteran-led team to get their dancing shoes on again,” men’s head coach George Hussack said. “They put in the work and focus which has resulted in a successful season in a not-so-normal year. I am grateful for the resiliency and perseverance they poured into this process along with the commitment from our coaches, support staff, administration and conference who worked tirelessly to ensure we could train and compete safely and confidently since last summer. Final exams are now finished and there is a new ‘mini-mester’ to unfold.

“It’s exciting and we are prepared to see where the next chapter takes us.”

Alabama men’s tennis will face Oregon at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday.

For the women, the trip to Waco marks the team’s second-straight appearance at the NCAA Championships after qualifying in 2019. The season marks the team’s 16th trip to the tournament and the 14th under head coach Jenny Mainz.

Mainz’s first trip to the tournament with the Crimson Tide was all the way back in 2001, where Alabama faced Duke in the second round.

“Words cannot describe how excited we are to qualify for the NCAA Championships and keep our season rolling,” Mainz said in a statement. “This postseason bid is a true testament to the courage, determination and relentless spirit this team has exhibited. Jonatan [Berhane], Keith [Swindoll] and I are beyond proud of this team and all they’ve done to keep our season alive.”

Alabama women’s tennis will take on Duke at 2 p.m. CT on Friday.

The Crimson Tide men’s tennis team finished the regular season with an overall record of 14-11 while the women finished at an even 12-12.