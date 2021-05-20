Alabama Men’s Basketball Set to Participate at 2021 ESPN Events Invitational

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men's basketball team was announced as part of the eight-team field that will make up the 2021 ESPN Events Invitational, which will be held Thursday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 28 at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports near Orlando, Fla. In addition to the Crimson Tide, the field will include Belmont, Dayton, Drake, Iona, Kansas, Miami (Fla.) and North Texas.

This marks the second time the Crimson Tide will compete in the event, which is now in its 14th year and was previously known as the Orlando Invitational. The only other appearance came in 2015 when Alabama finished 2-1, defeating Wichita State and Notre Dame.

"We are excited for the opportunity to play in the ESPN Events Invitational next season. From top to bottom, this is a loaded field and will have some great opportunities early in the season to face some high-quality competition," Alabama coach Nate Oats said in a press release. "It will give us a chance to find out early what areas we need to grow while providing some great entertainment for fans. Our fans are terrific and were tremendous in showing their support as much as they could this past season. We would love to have our fans come in-person to support us and enjoy some great basketball over Thanksgiving week. It should be a lot of fun."

Field Highlights