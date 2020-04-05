Is Alabama the Modern Defensive Line U?

Another position group, another Alabama victory.

Nick Saban might be pretty good at this college football thing.

Sunday afternoon, the Crimson Tide claimed its third top rankings in Sports Illustrated's eight-part Position U. series.

Alabama is Defensive Line U.

It already won the rights to Running Back U and Linebacker U.

The Crimson Tide also figures to be in the running for Defensive Back U, which has yet to be released.

No other program has been able to claim more than one position group.

Specifically, the rankings are pieced together after tallying how college programs put players in the NFL, and the success they have when they get there.

Alabama easily won. The top five were:

1. Alabama, 85 points

2. Clemson, 73

3. Georgia, 65

4. Ohio State, 62

5. LSU, 51

Florida and Mississippi State were also in the top 10, which pretty much reflects the difference between the Southeastern Conference and every other league.

Alabama's had a ton of players recently make the NFL out of the interior line spots, which is where is stands alone in college football:

Marcell Dareus (2011 3rd overall, 107 starts, All-Pro)

Jonathan Allen (2017 first round, 36 starts)

Da'Ron Payne (2018 first round, 25 starts)

Courtney Upshaw (2012 second round, 56 starts)

Quinnen Williams (2019 3rd overall, 9 starts)

Terrence Cody (2010 second round, 21 starts)

Jarran Reed (2016 second round, 47 starts)

A'Shawn Robinson (2016 second round, 37 starts)

Dalvin Tomlinson (2017 second round, 48 starts)

Brandon Deaderick (2010 seventh round, 17 starts)

Quinton Dial (2013 fifth round, 34 starts)

Ryan Anderson (2017 second round, 4 starts)

Josh Chapman (2012 fifth round, 15 starts)

Da'Shawn Hand (2018 fourth round, 10 starts)

Damion Square (2013 undrafted, 23 starts)

Ed Stinson (2014 fifth round, 5 starts)

Tim Williams (2017 third round)

Isaiah Buggs (2019 sixth round)

Joshua Frazier (2018 seventh round)

Christian Miller (2019 fourth round)

Jeoffrey Pagan (2014 sixth round)

Jesse Williams (2013 fifth round)