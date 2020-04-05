Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Is Alabama the Modern Defensive Line U?

Christopher Walsh

Another position group, another Alabama victory. 

Nick Saban might be pretty good at this college football thing. 

Sunday afternoon, the Crimson Tide claimed its third top rankings in Sports Illustrated's eight-part Position U. series. 

Alabama is Defensive Line U. 

It already won the rights to Running Back U and Linebacker U. 

The Crimson Tide also figures to be in the running for Defensive Back U, which has yet to be released. 

No other program has been able to claim more than one position group. 

Specifically, the rankings are pieced together after tallying how college programs put players in the NFL, and the success they have when they get there.

Alabama easily won. The top five were:

1. Alabama, 85 points

2. Clemson, 73

3. Georgia, 65

4. Ohio State, 62

5. LSU, 51

Florida and Mississippi State were also in the top 10, which pretty much reflects the difference between the Southeastern Conference and every other league.

Alabama's had a ton of players recently make the NFL out of the interior line spots, which is where is stands alone in college football:

Marcell Dareus (2011 3rd overall, 107 starts, All-Pro)
Jonathan Allen (2017 first round, 36 starts)
Da'Ron Payne (2018 first round, 25 starts)
Courtney Upshaw (2012 second round, 56 starts)
Quinnen Williams (2019 3rd overall, 9 starts)
Terrence Cody (2010 second round, 21 starts)
Jarran Reed (2016 second round, 47 starts)
A'Shawn Robinson (2016 second round, 37 starts)
Dalvin Tomlinson (2017 second round, 48 starts)
Brandon Deaderick (2010 seventh round, 17 starts)
Quinton Dial (2013 fifth round, 34 starts)
Ryan Anderson (2017 second round, 4 starts)
Josh Chapman (2012 fifth round, 15 starts)
Da'Shawn Hand (2018 fourth round, 10 starts)
Damion Square (2013 undrafted, 23 starts)
Ed Stinson (2014 fifth round, 5 starts)
Tim Williams (2017 third round)
Isaiah Buggs (2019 sixth round)
Joshua Frazier (2018 seventh round)
Christian Miller (2019 fourth round)
Jeoffrey Pagan (2014 sixth round)
Jesse Williams (2013 fifth round)

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Mel Allen

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

How Many Quarterbacks will be Selected in the First Round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

Christopher Walsh chimes in and helps with the Sports Illustrated debate about the top quarterbacks in the 2020 NFL Draft, including Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Basketball Adds JUCO Transfer Keon Ellis

The Crimson Tide is staying hot on the recruiting trail after commitment from one of the top junior college players in the country

Tyler Martin

JUCO CB De’Jahn Warren Has A Chance to Continue His Story at Alabama

BamaCentral caught up with the nation’s No. 1 ranked JUCO cornerback to discuss his journey and interest level in Alabama

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Mike Leach's Controversial Tweet Results in Player's Departure

The weekend edition of the Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: A look a what's going on in athletics beyond Alabama, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Hometown Hero: The Story of Hootie Ingram

Tuscaloosa native and former UA athletics director Hootie Ingram reflects on his life and where he is today

Joey Blackwell

by

Bostonfan1967

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 5, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

The Beatless Beat Writer: A Student's Perspective

Joey Blackwell is back, this time discussing his thoughts from his perspective as a student

Joey Blackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Arthur "Tarzan" White

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 4, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

by

Christopher Walsh