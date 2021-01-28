Alabama Named Preseason Favorite in SEC Softball Coaches’ Poll

The Crimson Tide earned nine of a possible 12 first place votes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second-straight season, Alabama softball has been selected the preseason favorite to win the Southeastern Conference, earning nine of a possible 13 first-place votes in the 2021 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll, released Thursday.

The Crimson Tide led the way with 138 points and nine first-place votes, just ahead of second-place LSU with 129 and third-place Florida with 125. Alabama has been the preseason SEC favorite in back-to-back years after winning the SEC regular-season title in 2019.

Seventeen players return from last year’s squad, including all seven of the Tide’s 2020 seniors, along with five newcomers. Alabama also enters the season ranked No. 8 in each of the preseason top 25 rankings released so far.

Points for the poll were awarded on a 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10-11-12 basis. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

2021 SEC Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (9)

2. LSU (2)

3. Florida (1)

4. Tennessee (1)

5. Kentucky

6. Arkansas

7. Georgia

8. Missouri

9. South Carolina

10. Mississippi State

11. Auburn

11. Texas A&M

12. Ole Miss