Alabama NIL Tracker: WR Traeshon Holden Announces Deal With Yoke Gaming

The one-stop shop for the latest name, image and likeness news surrounding Crimson Tide student athletes.

A new era of college athletics arrived at midnight on July 1.

For the first time ever, all NCAA athletes can begin to make money off of their name, image and likeness.

Here are the guidelines issued by Alabama athletics earlier this week for student athletes and what deals they can take:

Employees of The University of Alabama may not compensate or arrange any compensation deals to a current or prospective student-athlete for his or her name, image or likeness.

Compensation will be commensurate with the market value.

It is not permissible for compensation to be provided in exchange for athletic performance or attendance at The University of Alabama.

Compensation can come in the form of money, goods or services.

Contracts for compensation cannot extend beyond participation as a student-athlete at The University of Alabama.

Opportunities must not conflict with academic nor team-related activities.

Use of any registered marks, logos, verbiage or designs owned and protected by The University of Alabama is not permitted unless receiving prior written permission.

Student-athletes must utilize COMPASS platform to disclose agreements/contracts.

Student-athletes are permitted to obtain professional representation to assist with securing opportunities for compensation. Representation must be for name, image, likeness only and not for future professional contract negotiations.

There also companies that athletes cannot sign with detailed below:

A tobacco company or brand, including alternative nicotine products

Any alcoholic beverage company or brand

Any seller or distributor of a controlled substance, including but not limited to, marijuana

Any adult entertainment business

Any casino or entities that sponsor or promote gambling activities

Additionally, UA may prohibit an SA from receiving compensation for use of their NIL from entities or individuals that, in the reasonable and good faith judgment of UA, negatively impacts or reflects adversely on UA.

Where the SA is not a US citizen and the SA's visa generally prohibits employment

In exchange for property owned by UA (e.g., current jersey or equipment)

Where UA determines that a term of a contract for NIL compensation conflicts with a term of a contract held by UA

This story will serve as a one-stop shop for the latest NIL news surrounding Crimson Tide athletes.

Holden Inks Deal With Yoke

Alabama sophomore wide receiver Traeshon Holden became the first Crimson Tide football player to take advantage of the new NIL laws, announcing a deal with Yoke Gaming, an app that allows fans to play video games with athletes.

“We are COLLEGE ATHLETES..," Holden shared on Instagram. "We are building our brands and working everyday to be the best student-athletes we can be. We finally have the chance to get paid for marketing opportunities. This is my first paid post announcing I’ve joined @yokegaming. All fans can now game with me on the @yokegaming app. All athletes DM me and I can help you get set up and let’s get PAID.”

Holden also announced a deal with College Football Edits, a graphic designer that helps current players and recruits with edited photos. Holden has a total of 28,700 followers on Instagram.

This story will be updated.