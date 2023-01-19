Alabama Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien Interviews with Patriots

Even before Alabama's Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State, reports were swirling that offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien would be returning to New England to once again work under Bill Belichick.

According to a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, O'Brien has now officially interviewed with the Patriots as of Thursday afternoon for the offensive coordinator position.

Back at Sugar Bowl media days, O'Brien denied the reports about rejoining the Patriots, saying he had not been in contact with anyone in New England.

"I haven’t spoken to anybody in New England since probably last April when I went by and saw those guys when I was up there," O'Brien said back in December. "I wish them well their last however many games they have left, but we’re very focused on this game and focused on coaching this team to the best of our ability."

His two-year contract with Alabama is set to expire at the end of February.

O'Brien previously worked in New England from 2007 to 2011 as an offensive analyst, wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and finally the offensive coordinator in 2011. He then moved on to be the head coach of Penn State and the Houston Texans before joining Nick Saban's staff in 2021.

At Alabama, O'Brien helped Bryce Young become the first quarterback in program history to win the Heisman trophy. The Crimson Tide averaged 40 points per game under O'Brien.

Saban will already be filling one coordinator vacancy this offseason with defensive coordinator Pete Golding joining Lane Kiffin's staff at Ole Miss for the same position with the Rebels over the weekend.

