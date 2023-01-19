Tracking Alabama Players in the NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round

There are 10 former Alabama Crimson Tide players still among the eight remaining teams that are vying to play in the Super Bowl:

Perhaps the most amazing thing about this weekend's slate of games is that the oldest starting quarterback is 29-year-old Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.

The average age of the eight starting quarterbacks this week is 25 years and 278 days. That’s the youngest group since the league began Divisional Playoffs with the 1970 merger.

All eight starting quarterbacks in the Divisional Round are under 30 years old, just the second time that’s ever happened (it also occurred during the 2004 postseason).



In the AFC, all four starting quarterbacks are under 28:

Josh Allen (26 years, 246 days on game day)

Joe Burrow (26 years, 43 days)

Trevor Lawrence (23 years, 107 days)

Patrick Mahomes (27 years, 126 days)

In either conference, that’s only happened twice previously, in the AFC Divisional Rounds of 1984 (Mark Malone, Dave Krieg, and Pro Football Hall of Famers John Elway and Dan Marino) and 2020 (Allen, Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield.

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is still just 24. Stetson Bennett, who just won the national championship with Georgia, is 25.

