Skip to main content
Tracking Alabama Players in the NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Tracking Alabama Players in the NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round

The Super Bowl tournament is down to eight teams, which include 10 former Crimson Tide players.

There are 10 former Alabama Crimson Tide players still among the eight remaining teams that are vying to play in the Super Bowl:  

Perhaps the most amazing thing about this weekend's slate of games is that the oldest starting quarterback is 29-year-old Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys. 

The average age of the eight starting quarterbacks this week is 25 years and 278 days. That’s the youngest group since the league began Divisional Playoffs with the 1970 merger. 

All eight starting quarterbacks in the Divisional Round are under 30 years old, just the second time that’s ever happened (it also occurred during the 2004 postseason).

In the AFC, all four starting quarterbacks are under 28:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Josh Allen (26 years, 246 days on game day) 

Joe Burrow (26 years, 43 days)

Trevor Lawrence (23 years, 107 days)

Patrick Mahomes (27 years, 126 days)

In either conference, that’s only happened twice previously, in the AFC Divisional Rounds of 1984 (Mark Malone, Dave Krieg, and Pro Football Hall of Famers John Elway and Dan Marino) and 2020 (Allen, Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield. 

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is still just 24. Stetson Bennett, who just won the national championship with Georgia, is 25.  

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL
Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team
Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team
Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round
NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams
Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) attempts to catch the ball against the Green Bay Packers in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Bama/NFL

5 Things to Watch, Crimson Tide Players in Divisional Round: Bama in the NFL

By Christopher Walsh
Crimson Tikes: Not A Game
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Not A Game

By Anthony Sisco
Basketball rankings photo
ASWA

Mid-January 2022-23 ASWA Alabama High School State Basketball Rankings

By Christopher Walsh
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in 2022.
Bama/NFL

Why the NFL's Most Popular Name is a Former Alabama Player: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Darius Miles plays against Mississippi State Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa. Miles was one of two men charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris on The Strip in Tuscaloosa Jan. 15, 2023.
All Things Bama

Darius Miles Formally Hires Tuscaloosa-Based Attorneys, New Statement Issued

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama national championship celebration, Jan. 19, 2013
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, January 19, 2023

By Blake Byler
2023 NFL Draft logo, red
Bama/NFL

Initial Alabama Projections for 2023 NFL Draft: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Jaden Bradley at Vanderbilt
All Things Bama

Full-Court Press: Takeaways From Alabama Basketball at Vanderbilt

By Blake Byler