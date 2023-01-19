Why the NFL's Most Popular Name is a Former Alabama Player: All Things CW

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts each week, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ...

Jalen Hurts may have the Philadelphia Eagles thinking Super Bowl, and the quarterback will face his former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll with the New York Giants in the Division Playoffs, but the most popular person in the NFL this week is someone else with an Alabama Crimson Tide connection.

On Sunday, the 49ers host the Cowboys with a spot in the NFC Championship Game on the line. On Thursday and Friday, San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will interview for numerous open head coaching jobs.

He's reportedly meeting with the Broncos on Thursday, followed by the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans on Friday. The Carolina Panthers also want to talk with him, but the two sides haven't been able to schedule anything yet.

“I think my advice is you just have to set that aside to specific times that you are going to deal with it,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said during his Monday press conference.

“DeMeco is so naturally talented and he’s good at everything he’s ever done and he really understands football.''

Ryans is 38. He was an outstanding linebacker for the Crimson Tide, and immensely popular among teammates, before being the first pick in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Texans. The Defensive Rookie of the Year was selected to two Pro Bowls before being traded to Philadelphia in 2012, where he played his final four seasons.

He's shot up the coaching ranks since joining the 49ers in 2017, and was named defensive coordinator in 2021.

The first season his defense finished third in the league in total yards, and 10th in total points allowed. San Francisco was first in both this past season, and had three All-Pro selections.

Linebacker Fred Warner: "He’s the best. And I don’t just say that just because obviously he’s my coach. I know what greatness looks like and he shows that every day."

If you're wondering how Ryans can possibly do so many interviews in the midst of the playoffs, most of the game plan for the Cowboys is installed by Thursday. The league has also set up a series of deadlines to help coaches in that situation.

Last year, Ryans was up for the Vikings heading coaching job, but withdrew because he didn't feel ready. That no longer to be the case.

Factor in the financial stability Ryans has from being a player and he can afford to not only be choosy, but wait for the position that's right for him and his family.

"For me, with the head-coaching thing it's like, 'Are you ready man?'" Ryans told ESPN. "Yeah, I'm ready to go do it. ... It'll be the first time. But I figured out everything else. I'm pretty sure I'll figure that out, too."

