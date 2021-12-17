Alabama OL Evan Neal Reveals What Bryce Young Texted Him After Heisman Trophy Ceremony

The sophomore quarterback is the fourth Alabama player to win the Heisman and is the first quarterback to do so.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The news of Alabama football players' reactions to sophomore quarterback Bryce Young continue to roll in as more players meet with the media for the first time since last Saturday's ceremony.

On Friday morning, Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal beamed when he recalled his quarterback winning the award.

“Extremely proud of him," Neal said. "I believe there’s no one more deserving than Bryce. He’s a great teammate, a great guy to be around. He's an absolute talent on the field, man. I'm really proud of him."

Neal also revealed that he was one of the first people that Young reached out to following the Heisman ceremony.

"The first thing Bryce did, he texted me saying, ‘I couldn't do it without you,’" Neal said. "And that just shows the kind of character he has. I feel like he didn’t really look at it as an individual award. He looked at it as more of a team thing because it took just more than him just to get that award. It took everybody on the offense surrounding him to be able to make that happen.

"So I'm extremely proud of Bryce. I'm extremely proud of what he's been able to accomplish.”

Young is the fourth player in Alabama program history to win the Heisman Trophy, but is the first quarterback to do so. Young won in a landslide over finalists Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.

With 684 first-place votes, Young won all six regions and finished with 2,311 votes. Hutchinson was second with 78 first-place votes and 954 points.

On the season, Young has completed 314-of-462 passes for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns. He also has three rushing touchdowns and has only four interceptions through the Crimson Tide's first 13 games. On Dec. 31, he will have at least one more opportunity to improve on his stats when No. 1 Alabama faces Cincinnati in the 2021 Cotton Bowl, one the College Football Playoff Semifinal games slated for that day.

While Neal's reflection on Bryce's Heisman win was more poignant, wide receiver Jameson Williams' recollection was more humorous.

“I was tuned in, right in front of the TV — sitting so close to the TV I probably almost lost eyesight," Williams smiled. "I was so happy for Bryce. It was a great achievement. I feel like he really deserved it, so it was really good for him.”

This story will be updated with video from Friday's press conference.