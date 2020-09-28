Alabama and Ole Miss Set for 5 p.m. CT Kickoff on ESPN

Alabama football now has the kickoff time for its second road game of the season against Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The Southeastern Conference released its full television slate for the Oct. 10 weekend. For the Crimson Tide, its game against the Rebels will take place at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Alabama won its first road game of the season this past weekend in Columbia, Mo. against the Missouri Tigers. The 38-19 victory for the Crimson Tide was played in front of 11,738 fans, just under 20 percent of Memorial Stadium's capacity.

Ole Miss will also be having reduced capacity this season, announcing previously that it will be hosting 25 percent of fans due to the ongoing pandemic.

CBS will either air the Florida at Texas A & M game or the Tennessee at Georgia game. Their decision will be determined by this coming weekend's games and will be announced after Oct. 3.

Here is the full SEC football schedule for the weekend of Oct. 10: