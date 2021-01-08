Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood Wins 2020 Outland Trophy
On Thursday evening, Alex Leatherwood added to the University of Alabama's trophy case as he was named the winner of the 2020 Outland Trophy.
The other two finalists were Notre Dame's Liam Eichenberg and Iowa State's Daviyon Nixon. He is the sixth winner in the Crimson Tide's history.
Leatherwood, a senior from Pensacola, Fla., is regarded as the best offensive lineman on the nation’s best offense. Leatherwood’s protection at left tackle is invaluable in helping quarterback Mac Jones direct the Tide offense. He has an overall blocking grade of 91.1 by the Alabama coaching staff having given up two sacks and three QB hurries this season. Bama has consensus All-Americans at quarterback, running back and wide receiver – some of the credit to their success must start up front where its left tackle is providing protection for the nation’s No. 2 scoring offense and No. 5 pass offense. Leatherwood was named a Permanent Team Captain by the Crimson Tide players as well as one of four Offensive Achievement Award winners by the coaches.
Four of Alabama’s five previous Outland winners have been offensive tackles – Cam Robinson (2016), Barrett Jones (2011), Andre Smith (2008) and Chris Samuels (1999) – as well as five of the Tide’s last seven finalists.
Leatherwood also played a huge part in Alabama's social injustice rally back in August and helped author the essay that was read during the team's inspirational video this past offseason.
"What inspired me to do it, I mean just like seeing this past summer all the things that were going on and taking place," Leatherwood said. "I mean it was just very disheartening and I feel like us and us being who we are and us having this platform, I felt like it was a great opportunity to show that, just like be a voice for my people, you know what I mean. From a standpoint and a platform where a lot of people would listen and I feel like we still feel the exact same way about that video today.”
Outland Trophy Winners
Year Name School
2020 Alex Leatherwood Alabama
2019 Penei Sewell Oregon
2018 Quinnen Williams Alabama
2017 Ed Oliver Houston
2016 Cam Robinson Alabama
2015 Joshua Garnett Stanford
2014 Brandon Scherff Iowa
2013 Aaron Donald Pittsburgh
2012 Luke Joeckel Texas A&M
2011 Barrett Jones Alabama
2010 Gabe Carimi Wisconsin
2009 Ndamukong Suh Nebraska
2008 Andre Smith Alabama
2007 Glenn Dorsey LSU
2006 Joe Thomas Wisconsin
2005 Greg Eslinger Minnesota
2004 Jammal Brown Oklahoma
2003 Robert Gallery Iowa
2002 Rien Long Washington St
2001 Bryant McKinnie Miami
2000 John Henderson Tennessee
1999 Chris Samuels Alabama
1998 Kris Farris UCLA
1997 Aaron Taylor Nebraska
1996 Orlando Pace Ohio State
1995 Jonathan Ogden UCLA
1994 Zach Wiegert Nebraska
1993 Robert F. Waldrop Arizona
1992 Will Shields Nebraska
1991 Steve Emtman Washington
1990 Russell Maryland Miami
1989 Mohammed Elewonibi BYU
1988 Tracy Quinton Rocker Auburn
1987 Chad Hennings Air Force
1986 Jason Ogden Buck BYU
1985 Mike Ruth Boston College
1984 Bruce Smith Virginia Tech
1983 Dean Elmer Steinkuhler Nebraska
1982 David Brian Rimington Nebraska
1981 David Brian Rimington Nebraska
1980 Mark Eric May Pittsburgh
1979 Jim Ritcher NC State
1978 Gregory Lafayette Roberts Oklahoma
1977 Brad Shearer Texas
1976 Ross Dean Browner Notre Dame
1975 Lee Roy Selmon Oklahoma
1974 Randy White Maryland
1973 John Charles Hicks Jr. Ohio State
1972 Richard Edward Glover Nebraska
1971 Larry Paul Jacobson Nebraska
1970 Jim Stillwagon Ohio State
1969 Michael Barry Reid Penn State
1968 William Thomas Stanfill Georgia
1967 Ron Yary USC
1966 Loyd Wade Phillips Arkansas
1965 Tommy Nobis Texas
1964 Steven Cyril DeLong Tennessee
1963 Scott Appleton Texas
1962 Bobby Bell Minnesota
1961 Merlin Olsen Utah State
1960 Tom Brown Minnesota
1959 Michael Burnette McGee Duke
1958 Zeke Smith Auburn
1957 Alexander George Karras Iowa
1956 Jim Parker Ohio State
1955 Cal Jones Iowa
1954 Bud Brooks Arkansas
1953 J.D. Roberts Oklahoma
1952 Dick Modzelewski Maryland
1951 Jim Weatherall Oklahoma
1950 Bob Gain Kentucky
1949 Edward Bagdon Mich. St.
1948 Bill Fischer Notre Dame
1947 Joe Steffy Army
1946 George Leo Connor Notre Dame
