Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood Wins 2020 Outland Trophy

On Thursday evening, Alex Leatherwood added to the University of Alabama's trophy case as he was named the winner of the 2020 Outland Trophy.

The other two finalists were Notre Dame's Liam Eichenberg and Iowa State's Daviyon Nixon. He is the sixth winner in the Crimson Tide's history.

Leatherwood, a senior from Pensacola, Fla., is regarded as the best offensive lineman on the nation’s best offense. Leatherwood’s protection at left tackle is invaluable in helping quarterback Mac Jones direct the Tide offense. He has an overall blocking grade of 91.1 by the Alabama coaching staff having given up two sacks and three QB hurries this season. Bama has consensus All-Americans at quarterback, running back and wide receiver – some of the credit to their success must start up front where its left tackle is providing protection for the nation’s No. 2 scoring offense and No. 5 pass offense. Leatherwood was named a Permanent Team Captain by the Crimson Tide players as well as one of four Offensive Achievement Award winners by the coaches.

Four of Alabama’s five previous Outland winners have been offensive tackles – Cam Robinson (2016), Barrett Jones (2011), Andre Smith (2008) and Chris Samuels (1999) – as well as five of the Tide’s last seven finalists.

Leatherwood also played a huge part in Alabama's social injustice rally back in August and helped author the essay that was read during the team's inspirational video this past offseason.

"What inspired me to do it, I mean just like seeing this past summer all the things that were going on and taking place," Leatherwood said. "I mean it was just very disheartening and I feel like us and us being who we are and us having this platform, I felt like it was a great opportunity to show that, just like be a voice for my people, you know what I mean. From a standpoint and a platform where a lot of people would listen and I feel like we still feel the exact same way about that video today.”

Outland Trophy Winners

Year Name School

2020 Alex Leatherwood Alabama

2019 Penei Sewell Oregon

2018 Quinnen Williams Alabama

2017 Ed Oliver Houston

2016 Cam Robinson Alabama

2015 Joshua Garnett Stanford

2014 Brandon Scherff Iowa

2013 Aaron Donald Pittsburgh

2012 Luke Joeckel Texas A&M

2011 Barrett Jones Alabama

2010 Gabe Carimi Wisconsin

2009 Ndamukong Suh Nebraska

2008 Andre Smith Alabama

2007 Glenn Dorsey LSU

2006 Joe Thomas Wisconsin

2005 Greg Eslinger Minnesota

2004 Jammal Brown Oklahoma

2003 Robert Gallery Iowa

2002 Rien Long Washington St

2001 Bryant McKinnie Miami

2000 John Henderson Tennessee

1999 Chris Samuels Alabama

1998 Kris Farris UCLA

1997 Aaron Taylor Nebraska

1996 Orlando Pace Ohio State

1995 Jonathan Ogden UCLA

1994 Zach Wiegert Nebraska

1993 Robert F. Waldrop Arizona

1992 Will Shields Nebraska

1991 Steve Emtman Washington

1990 Russell Maryland Miami

1989 Mohammed Elewonibi BYU

1988 Tracy Quinton Rocker Auburn

1987 Chad Hennings Air Force

1986 Jason Ogden Buck BYU

1985 Mike Ruth Boston College

1984 Bruce Smith Virginia Tech

1983 Dean Elmer Steinkuhler Nebraska

1982 David Brian Rimington Nebraska

1981 David Brian Rimington Nebraska

1980 Mark Eric May Pittsburgh

1979 Jim Ritcher NC State

1978 Gregory Lafayette Roberts Oklahoma

1977 Brad Shearer Texas

1976 Ross Dean Browner Notre Dame

1975 Lee Roy Selmon Oklahoma

1974 Randy White Maryland

1973 John Charles Hicks Jr. Ohio State

1972 Richard Edward Glover Nebraska

1971 Larry Paul Jacobson Nebraska

1970 Jim Stillwagon Ohio State

1969 Michael Barry Reid Penn State

1968 William Thomas Stanfill Georgia

1967 Ron Yary USC

1966 Loyd Wade Phillips Arkansas

1965 Tommy Nobis Texas

1964 Steven Cyril DeLong Tennessee

1963 Scott Appleton Texas

1962 Bobby Bell Minnesota

1961 Merlin Olsen Utah State

1960 Tom Brown Minnesota

1959 Michael Burnette McGee Duke

1958 Zeke Smith Auburn

1957 Alexander George Karras Iowa

1956 Jim Parker Ohio State

1955 Cal Jones Iowa

1954 Bud Brooks Arkansas

1953 J.D. Roberts Oklahoma

1952 Dick Modzelewski Maryland

1951 Jim Weatherall Oklahoma

1950 Bob Gain Kentucky

1949 Edward Bagdon Mich. St.

1948 Bill Fischer Notre Dame

1947 Joe Steffy Army

1946 George Leo Connor Notre Dame

1999 Chris Samuels Alabama

1998 Kris Farris UCLA

1997 Aaron Taylor Nebraska

1996 Orlando Pace Ohio State

1995 Jonathan Ogden UCLA

1994 Zack Wiegert Nebraska

1993 Rob Waldrop Arizona

1992 Will Shields Nebraska

1991 Steve Emtman Washington

1990 Russell Maryland Miami

1989 Mo Elewonibi BYU

1988 Tracy Rocker Auburn

1987 Chad Hennings Air Force

1986 Jason Buck BYU

1985 Mike Ruth Boston College

1984 Bruce Smith Virginia Tech

1983 Dean Steinkuhler Nebraska

1982 David Rimington Nebraska

1981 David Rimington Nebraska

1980 Mark May Pittsburgh

1979 Jim Ritcher NC State

1978 Greg Roberts Oklahoma

1977 Brad Shearer Texas

1976 Ross Browner Notre Dame

1975 Lee Roy Selmon Oklahoma

1974 Randy White Maryland

1973 John Hicks Ohio State

1972 Rich Glover Nebraska

1971 Larry Jacobson Nebraska

1970 Jim Stillwagon Ohio State

1969 Mike Reid Penn State

1968 Bill Stanfill Georgia

1967 Ron Yary USC

1966 Loyd Phillips Arkansas

1965 Tommy Nobis Texas

1964 Steve DeLong Tennessee

1963 Scott Appleton Texas

1962 Bobby Bell Minnesota

1961 Merlin Olsen Utah State

1960 Tom Brown Minnesota

1959 Mike McGee Duke

1958 Zeke Smith Auburn

1957 Alex Karras Iowa

1956 Jim Parker Ohio State

1955 Calvin Jones Iowa

1954 Bill Brooks Arkansas

1953 J.D. Roberts Oklahoma

1952 Dick Modzewlewski Maryland

1951 Jim Weatherall Oklahoma

1950 Bob Gain Kentucky

1949 Ed Bagdon Mich. St.

1948 Bill Fischer Notre Dame

1947 Joe Steffy Army

1946 George Connor Notre Dame