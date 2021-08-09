Alabama Players Amazed to Watch Trey Sanders' Journey to Return to Health

The Crimson Tide sophomore running back suffered season-ending injuries in back-to-back seasons but is nearing full health according to coaches and teammates.

In Sunday morning's media days, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said that running back Trey Sanders is almost back to 100 percent health after an offseason injury in 2019 and a car accident during the bye week in 2020 that resulted in season-ending injuries.

On Monday, three of Sanders' offensive teammates shared how impressive it has been to watch him fight back through the injuries to get healthy including fellow IMG Academy teammate and current Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal.

"It’s amazing to see him close to 100 percent, seeing him get out there because me and him were actually roommates at IMG, so I know how bad he wants it, and I know how bad he wants to get out on the field and just make an impact for himself," Neal said. "I’m just happy for him. Happy to see him develop and get better.”

Wide receiver John Metchie III said it is extremely exciting to see Sanders back at practice and returning to full health.

"Seeing what Trey’s been through and knowing him and how hard he works every day; it’s exciting to see him out and exciting to play with him again," Metchie said.

Sanders was considered the top running back in the 2019 recruiting class by many outlets and was expected to make an immediate impact as a freshman before his season-ending injury in fall camp. He carried the ball 30 times for 134 yards before his injury.

Alabama will be replacing its top running back from 2020, Najee Harris, and Sanders will join redshirt senior Brian Robinson Jr. along with some underclassmen like Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Camar Wheaton to help replace the production of Harris.

Robinson called Sanders a "great addition" to the running back room and looks forward to seeing him have the opportunity to play again returning from his injuries.

"We stood by his side throughout that whole process, and he kept his head down, kept working all the way up to this point," Robinson said. "It's a good feeling to have him back out there. He's happy. He's feeling a lot better, and now the main goal for him is to get him as close to 100 percent as we can before the season starts."