Alabama's Playoff Path Continues to Strengthen, Take Shape

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's time to start scoreboard watching.

Assuming Alabama Crimson Tide holds on to defeat Auburn and wrap up the regular season at 10-2, its resume for College Football Playoff consideration will be complete. It Includes three wins against ranked teams, plus a narrow victory at Texas, and two losses on the last-play at brutally-difficult venues.

Will it be enough?

It might, but we won't know for at least a week.

The short version is this Alabama fans need to be rooting big-time against any team ahead of it in the rankings that's known for its initials, LSU, TCU, and USC.

Now for the much longer explanation, which thankfully isn't as chaotic as the Heisman Trophy chase:

At No. 7 heading into the weekend, Alabama needed help and No. 8 Clemson not to be able to potentially leapfrog.

It got both.

For the second straight week, South Carolina came to the rescue, to the point that it should at least result in a Christmas card from Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne. After routing and eliminating Tennessee from play consideration last week, it ended the ACC's fledgling hopes by winning at Clemson, 31-30.

It also made it highly unlikely that another team could jump ahead of Alabama (Oregon, Tennessee, Penn State, etc.).

So it's just matter of how many teams ahead of it stumble.

The key is No. 5 LSU (9-2). It needs to lose, either at Texas A&M tonight or against No. 1 Georgia next week in the SEC Championship Game. The league filling half of the four-team field is more than a strong possibility, but three teams is a reach unless TCU and USC completely fall apart.

Alabama needed the Michigan at Ohio State game to not be close, and it wasn't. The Wolverines pulled off an impressive 45-23 victory, it's first win in Columbus since 2000.

No. 2 Ohio State (11-1) losing by three-plus touchdowns might have done in the Buckeyes. On the plus side for them, there's a season-opening 21-10 win against Notre Dame, and the 44-31 victory at Penn State — which is the one it really has to hang its hat on.

The Fighting Irish had a new coach and struggled initially, losing the subsequent week to Marshall. Penn State was No. 13 at the time, and heading into this weekend was No. 11. Is that enough to keep Ohio State over Alabama? Probably not.

Nevertheless, it'll be an interesting discussion for the selection committee before releasing this week's rankings on Tuesday night.

No. 4 TCU was up big at Iowa State when this story was initially published and plays in the Big 12 Championship Game next week. With five wins against ranked foes, including Texas, the Horned Frogs could conceivably stay ahead of Alabama should it lose next week, but it all could come down to the eye test.

Alabama was ahead of TCU in the initial rankings, before it lost at LSU.

At the time, selection committee chair Boo Corrigan said: "We're looking at the totality of the game as we go through it. But again, you're looking for that -- Alabama has got the dominant wins over Mississippi State, at Arkansas, the close win at Texas. Bryce Young missed the Texas A&M game, which was close, and again, TCU with the wins against Oklahoma State at home and Kansas State at home, really good wins, really good team. But we felt like the defense struggled to keep points off the board at times, but it doesn't take away from the season they've had thus far."

No. 6 USC (10-1) is hosting No. 15 Notre Dame tonight and with a win still has the Pac-12 Championship Game against another ranked opponent. to be determined. Last week's 48-45 victory against then-No. 16 is the the Trojans' only win against a ranked team this season.

Two things that are not supposed to factor into the decision process, but might help Crimson Tide's cause is Nick Saban's playoff record at Alabama, and the obvious appeal of seeing a potential rematch of last year's national championship, with the Crimson Tide squaring off against Georgia again in Atlanta.

This story will be updated through Saturday evening.

