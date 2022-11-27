Skip to main content

Instant Analysis: No. 7 Alabama Football 49, Auburn 27 at the Iron Bowl

The BamaCentral team breaks down the Crimson Tide's win over the Tigers at the 2022 Iron Bowl.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football won its third-straight Iron Bowl on Saturday evening, downing in-state rival Auburn by a final score of 49-27.

The Crimson Tide's offense was firing on all cylinders in the first half. Even with a relatively lackluster final 30 minutes, quarterback Bryce Young finished the game having completed 20-of-30 passes for 343 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Young also registered five carries on the ground and rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs led all Alabama running backs with 76 yards off 17 carries, an averaged of 4.5 yards per carry.

Over the course of the game, a total of nine receivers caught passes from Young, with wide receivers Ja'Corey Brooks and Isaiah Bond leading the way with four receptions apiece. Brooks alongside with Traeshon Holden and running back Jase McClellan each caught one of Young's three touchdown passes.

On defense, linebacker Deontae Lawson led Alabama with nine tackles. Linebacker Henry To'oTo'o and defensive back Brian Branch tied for second, with To'oTo'o also recording a half-sack.

With the win, Alabama finishes the regular season with a 10-2 overall record and is 6-2 in SEC play. For Auburn, the Tigers fall to 5-7 on the season and are 2-6 in the conference.

Check out the video at the top of the page where the BamaCentral team breaks down the Crimson Tide's 49-27 win over the Tigers.

Iron Bowl FINAL

