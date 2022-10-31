Skip to main content

Alabama Punter Jack Martin Enters Transfer Portal

Martin has recorded a total of 10 kickoffs over his two seasons with the Crimson Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama redshirt-junior punter Jack Martin is looking to play his senior season of college football elsewhere.

Martin announced on Monday morning on social media that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

"I am officially in the transfer portal," Martin wrote. "2 years of eligibility. I will receive my Bachelors Degree in Finance this December."

Martin then listed his phone number.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I would like to thank the University of Alabama for the opportunity they have given me," Martin's post continued. "I will be graduating with my degree this December. With that being said, I have officially entered my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining!"

A native of Dothan, Ala., Martin was a three-star prospect at Northview High School and a top-50 kicker in his class, according to ESPN. Martin played his freshman season at Troy in 2019, handling all but seven of the Trojans kickoffs. He averaged 53.5 yards per kick with 23 touchbacks and helped lead Troy to rank 17th in the country in allowing just 17.85 return yards per kickoff.

Martin transferred to Alabama and began his Crimson Tide career in 2021. Over the course of the season, he recorded five kickoffs with three touchbacks as well as one made field goal. So far in 2022, Martin has seen action in two games: against ULM and Vanderbilt. Against the Warhawks, Martin recorded three kickoffs for 164 total yards and kicked off twice against the Commodores for 120 yards.

Want tickets to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? Check out SI Tickets.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban holds the Coaches Trophy after the 2013 BCS Championship game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Sun Life Stadium. Alabama won 42-14.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, October 31, 2022

By Mason Smith
Nate Oats in a team huddle
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Not Concerned with Shooting Struggles in Exhibition Win

By Blake Byler
Oct 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 8: Derrick Henry Sets a Franchise Record

By Hunter De Siver and Kristi F. Patrick
LSU football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him on March 24
All Things Bama

How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Football at No. 15 LSU

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban walks the field before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Holds Steady in Polls Following Bye Week

By Mason Smith
Alabama Soccer
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Nearly Sweeps SEC Awards

By Mason Smith
sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 9

By Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tikes: Seventy-ONE
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Seventy-ONE

By Anthony Sisco