Alabama Punter Jack Martin Enters Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama redshirt-junior punter Jack Martin is looking to play his senior season of college football elsewhere.

Martin announced on Monday morning on social media that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

"I am officially in the transfer portal," Martin wrote. "2 years of eligibility. I will receive my Bachelors Degree in Finance this December."

Martin then listed his phone number.

"I would like to thank the University of Alabama for the opportunity they have given me," Martin's post continued. "I will be graduating with my degree this December. With that being said, I have officially entered my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining!"

A native of Dothan, Ala., Martin was a three-star prospect at Northview High School and a top-50 kicker in his class, according to ESPN. Martin played his freshman season at Troy in 2019, handling all but seven of the Trojans kickoffs. He averaged 53.5 yards per kick with 23 touchbacks and helped lead Troy to rank 17th in the country in allowing just 17.85 return yards per kickoff.

Martin transferred to Alabama and began his Crimson Tide career in 2021. Over the course of the season, he recorded five kickoffs with three touchbacks as well as one made field goal. So far in 2022, Martin has seen action in two games: against ULM and Vanderbilt. Against the Warhawks, Martin recorded three kickoffs for 164 total yards and kicked off twice against the Commodores for 120 yards.

Want tickets to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? Check out SI Tickets.