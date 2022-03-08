Skip to main content

Alabama Qualifies Two for NCAA Championships on Day Two of Zone B Diving Championships

The Zone Championships serve as the gateway to the NCAA Championships for divers.

ATLANTA, Ga. – Alabama swimming and diving’s Kevin Li and Mohamed Farouk earned NCAA Championships spots off the 1-meter springboard on day two of the NCAA Zone B Championships being held at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Ga., on the Georgia Tech campus this week.

It is Li’s third invite while Farouk earned his spot as a rookie. Both men will compete for the chance to advance to the national championships off the 3-meter springboard on Tuesday.

Li, Farouk and Hunter Jaynes all advanced to the finals of the 1-meter springboard. Farouk was second after prelims with 347.00 points, while Li finished sixth with 335.75 points and Jaynes took 15th with 291.45 points. In finals, Farouk tallied 687.10 points over 12 dives to take fourth, Li was fifth after totaling 675.05. Jaynes finished 18th following finals with 561.10 points.

Halia Bower advanced to the finals of the women’s 3-meter springboard, taking 18th place in prelims with 281.65 points. She finished 17th in finals with 549.85 points over 12 dives. Tanesha Lucoe (281.65 points) finished 19th and Natalie Donkle (266.00 points) took 24th following prelims.

The Crimson Tide Contingent

  • Tanesha Lucoe and Mohamed Farouk are competing in the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards and the platform events
  • Halia Bower, Natalie Donkle, Hunter Jaynes and Kevin Li are competing off both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards
  • Lucoe finished first or second off the platform at the last three Southeastern Conference Championships, including her second gold at the 2022 championships
  • Lucoe has earned back-to-back NCAA Championship berths off the platform
  • Li qualified to the NCAA Championships in the springboard events in both 2020 and 2021
  • Li and Farouk both scored in the championship final of the 1-meter springboard, while Farouk finished fifth off the platform at the 2022 SEC Championships

The 2022 Zone B Championships

  • While swimmers qualify for the upcoming NCAA Championships by virtue of times posted during the season, divers qualify exclusively through the five Zone meets
  • Each Zone has a set number of slots per event
  • For the women, Zone B has 10 slots off both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard events and nine off the platform, while the men have eight off the 1-meter, 11 off the 3-meter board and seven on the platform
  • In addition to hosting the Zone B meet, Atlanta is also the site of the men's and women's 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships
  • There are 100 divers from 19 different schools at this year's Zone B Championships, including SEC rivals Auburn, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee
  • Events get underway at 10 a.m. CT on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Tuesday will feature the men's 3-meter and women's platform
  • Wednesday will bring the Zone B Championships to a close with the men's platform

Up Next

  • The Crimson Tide women are already sending 10 swimmers in individual events to the NCAA Championships, which will be held March 16-19
  • Swimming qualifiers for the men's NCAA Championships will be announced Wednesday, March 9
  • The men's national championships will be held March 23-26

