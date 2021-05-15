Alabama Rowing Places Second at Big 12 Championships

The Crimson Tide medaled in all four races at Deckler Lake in Texas

For the second-straight season, Alabama rowing finished second at the Big 12 Championships. The Crimson Tide medaled in all four races on Saturday morning on Deckler Lake in Austin, Texas.

In total, Alabama finished with 141 points through its four races, second to only Texas, who marked a points total of 167. With the tournament only issuing one automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA Tournament, the Longhorns will be the only team guaranteed to advance.

The Crimson Tide medaled in all four races, winning silver in the First Varsity 8+, First Varsity 4+ and Second Varsity 4+. Alabama also won bronze in the Second Varsity 8+. Brittany Hill, Claudia Mecchia, Rebekah Stewart, Darcy Jennings and Izzie Gonzales earned All-Big 12 accolades.

The Crimson Tide will now await the announcement of the NCAA Tournament field on May 18 to see if the team will advance.

Results

· 1st Varsity 8+ - 2nd — 6:56.907

· 2nd Varsity 8+ - 3rd — 7:15.364

· 1st Varsity 4+ - 2nd — 8:06.949

· 2nd Varsity 4+ - 2nd — 7:55.061

Alabama Lineups:

First Varsity 8+: Izzie Gonzales (Cox), Claudia Mecchia, Darcy Jennings, Gianna Rucki, Brittany Hill, Ella Kemna, Ella Maggio, Gabrielle Krieger, Rebekah Stewart

Second Varsity 8+: Emma Shenkenberg (Cox), Keilani Hamann, Makena Clark, Saskia Dammersmith, Sydney Wenstrom, Michala Struble, Ilaria Earl, Raegan Beightol, Jacqueline White

First Varsity 4+: Haley Alexander (Cox), Elizabeth Struble, Lauren Montgomery, Emily Strawbridge, McKenna Carroll

Second Varsity 4+: Ellen Davis (Cox), Shannon Conlin, Samantha Gafford, Hannah Bennett, Blythe Markel