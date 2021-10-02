Alabama Running Back Jase McClellan Out with Knee Injury

The initial reports are not good news for the Crimson Tide running back, who left Alabama's 42-21 victory over Ole Miss.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama will be potentially be without one of its key offensive pieces moving forward.

Running back Jase McClellan left the game in the third quarter of Alabama's 42-21 win over No. 12 Ole Miss. He carried the ball once on the first series of the second half, and then did not appear again.

"Jase has a knee injury," Alabama coach Nick Saban said in the postgame press conference. "The initial report on it is not good, but until we do an MRI, we won't know for sure. He'll probably be out for a while."

Before the injury, McClellan had six carries for 28 yards against the Rebels. McClellan is currently the second leading rusher on the team. He's also been an asset in the receiving game with three touchdown catches on the young season.

Because of McClellan's injury, Brian Robinson Jr. carried the ball 36 times for 171 yards against Ole Miss. Saban said the plan was for McClellan to run more.

"Jase has been contributing great to our offense," Robinson said. "He's done a great job playing a key role, playing his role to the best of his ability. Just talking to him after the game to make sure he was staying positive. Whatever the situation may be, it's our job to just stay beside him, keep him motivated so he can make a great return."

McClellan did return to the sidelines in the second half, but he was wearing sweats and using crutches.

If he is out for the foreseeable future, Alabama has been able to develop depth at the running back position behind McClellan and Robinson with Roydell Williams and Trey Sanders.