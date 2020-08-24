SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama Sits at No. 3 in AP Preseason Top 25

Joey Blackwell

Alabama football will begin the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25, the Associated Press announced on Monday morning.

With the Crimson Tide also being ranked third in the AmWay Coaches Poll, it marks the first time since 2015 that Alabama has been ranked outside of the top two spots since 2015.

It should be noted that while the Big Ten and PAC 12 have both withdrawn from the 2020 season, their teams are still represented in the poll. However, as the season progresses, it is to be expected that the teams not playing will drop in the polls.

Here is the full AP Top 25, with SEC teams highlighted in bold:

1. Clemson (1,520 points, 8 first place votes)

2. Ohio State* (1,504, 21)

3. Alabama (1,422, 2)

4. Georgia (1,270)

5. Oklahoma (1,270)

6. LSU (1,186, 1)

7. Penn State* (1,147)

8. Florida (1,125)

9. Oregon* (1,119)

10. Notre Dame (995)

11. Auburn (852)

12. Wisconsin* (840)

13. Texas A&M (764)

14. Texas (703)

15. Oklahoma State (672)

16. Michigan* (611)

17. USC* (534)

18. North Carolina (496)

19. Minnesota* (451)

20. Cincinnati (234)

21. UCF (229)

22. Utah* (211)

23. Iowa State (199)

24. Iowa* (134)

25. Tennessee (133)

* Denotes team from conference withdrawn from the 2020 season

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Interesting that they still decided to leave teams that aren't playing in there.

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tuscaloosa Mayor Issues Executive Orders Closing Bars

Bars will remain closed for two weeks beginning 5 p.m. CT on Monday

Joey Blackwell

by

Cary L. Clark

There's More to Alabama Quarterback Mac Jones Than Most Realize

All Things CW looks the toughness of Mac Jones, the search for a star on defense and how Alabama will be more of a veteran team than expected

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Football Lands Eight 2021 Commits on SI All-American's Preseason SI99

According to Sports Illustrated All-American, Tommy Brockermeyer is the Crimson Tide highest-rated pledge at No. 5

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tikes: Lift Off

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

UA President Issues Ultimatum to Students

Dr. Stuart R. Bell announced that UAPD will be partnering with Tuscaloosa Police in order to enforce UA's new protocols both on and off-campus.

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 24, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

This Week with the Crimson Tide: August 24-30, 2020

The latest with Alabama football and a look at what to expect this week on BamaCentral

Christopher Walsh

Friday Night Lights: Thompson Outscores Oxford

There Were Prospects Galore At Warriors Stadium Saturday

Cary L. Clark

by

jblackwell

Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle's Role Expanding in 2020 is Bad News For Opposing Teams

The junior pass catcher has his eyes set on becoming an every-down player in the Crimson Tide's offense this season

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 23, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell