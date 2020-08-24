Alabama Sits at No. 3 in AP Preseason Top 25

Alabama football will begin the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25, the Associated Press announced on Monday morning.

With the Crimson Tide also being ranked third in the AmWay Coaches Poll, it marks the first time since 2015 that Alabama has been ranked outside of the top two spots since 2015.

It should be noted that while the Big Ten and PAC 12 have both withdrawn from the 2020 season, their teams are still represented in the poll. However, as the season progresses, it is to be expected that the teams not playing will drop in the polls.

Here is the full AP Top 25, with SEC teams highlighted in bold:

1. Clemson (1,520 points, 8 first place votes)

2. Ohio State* (1,504, 21)

3. Alabama (1,422, 2)

4. Georgia (1,270)

5. Oklahoma (1,270)

6. LSU (1,186, 1)

7. Penn State* (1,147)

8. Florida (1,125)

9. Oregon* (1,119)

10. Notre Dame (995)

11. Auburn (852)

12. Wisconsin* (840)

13. Texas A & M (764)

14. Texas (703)

15. Oklahoma State (672)

16. Michigan* (611)

17. USC* (534)

18. North Carolina (496)

19. Minnesota* (451)

20. Cincinnati (234)

21. UCF (229)

22. Utah* (211)

23. Iowa State (199)

24. Iowa* (134)

25. Tennessee (133)

* Denotes team from conference withdrawn from the 2020 season