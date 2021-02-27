Alabama Soccer Continues Winning Streak After Shutting Out Louisiana, 1-0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama soccer team kept the winning streak alive with a 1-0 shutout victory over Louisiana on Friday night. It marked the Tide’s second consecutive win to begin the spring season.

The first half was a defensive battle with neither squad finding the back of the net. Alabama (4-5-2) finished the half with eight shots while Louisiana fired six shots.

The lone goal came at the 57:01 mark when midfielder Taylor Carter drilled a shot in the back of the net off of a cross from defender Bella Scaturro. From there, the Crimson Tide defense held strong to complete the shutout. UA goalkeeper McKinley Crone recorded five saves and earned her third shutout of the season.

Behind the Win

Carter earned her first collegiate goal in the 57th minute of the game

Scaturro registered her first collegiate assist

Midfielder Felicia Knox led the Tide offensively with five shots, including three on goal

The Tide held the advantage in shots with 15 overall, while Louisiana collected 12

Nine UA players had at least one shot on the night

Alabama also had a 6-3 advantage in corner kicks

Seven Alabama players recorded 90 minutes in Friday’s match

Up Next

The Crimson Tide will continue its homestand by hosting Montevallo Thursday, March 4, at 6 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcasted live on SEC Network +.

