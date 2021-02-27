All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Alabama Soccer Continues Winning Streak After Shutting Out Louisiana, 1-0

The Crimson Tide earned its second win of the 2021 season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama soccer team kept the winning streak alive with a 1-0 shutout victory over Louisiana on Friday night. It marked the Tide’s second consecutive win to begin the spring season.

The first half was a defensive battle with neither squad finding the back of the net. Alabama (4-5-2) finished the half with eight shots while Louisiana fired six shots.

The lone goal came at the 57:01 mark when midfielder Taylor Carter drilled a shot in the back of the net off of a cross from defender Bella Scaturro. From there, the Crimson Tide defense held strong to complete the shutout. UA goalkeeper McKinley Crone recorded five saves and earned her third shutout of the season.

Behind the Win

  • Carter earned her first collegiate goal in the 57th minute of the game
  • Scaturro registered her first collegiate assist
  • Midfielder Felicia Knox led the Tide offensively with five shots, including three on goal
  • The Tide held the advantage in shots with 15 overall, while Louisiana collected 12
  • Nine UA players had at least one shot on the night
  • Alabama also had a 6-3 advantage in corner kicks
  • Seven Alabama players recorded 90 minutes in Friday’s match

Up Next

The Crimson Tide will continue its homestand by hosting Montevallo Thursday, March 4, at 6 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcasted live on SEC Network +.

Get all the latest information on the team by following @AlabamaSoccer on Twitter and Facebook and AlabamaSoccer on Instagram. General athletic news can also be found at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and AlabamaAthletics on Facebook.

