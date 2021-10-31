Alabama Soccer’s Reyna Reyes Selected First Team All-SEC

Alabama soccer's Reyna Reyes was selected First Team All-SEC by the Southeastern Conference coaches, the league office announced Sunday.

Reyes has been an instrumental part of the Crimson Tide's defense this season. The Garland, Texas, native has helped the program earn six shutouts, including two over top-25 ranked opponents in No. 19 Auburn and No. 24 LSU.

She recorded the game-winning goal against No. 24 LSU and Jacksonville State, in addition to scoring against Kentucky.

Reyes also notched an assist in the team's 2-1 win over Missouri. She ranks second on the team in game-winning goals (two) and is tied for third in both total goals (three) and points (seven). She was named SEC Player of the Week twice, ollowing the team’s wins against LSU and Auburn.

Reyes and the Alabama soccer team set a program record for most home wins in a single season, as the Tide posted its 10th victory at the Alabama Soccer Stadium last Thursday against No. 19 Auburn.

The Crimson Tide has outscored its opponents, 23-8, when playing at home. Reyes assisted Alabama in closing its season on a seven game-winning streak in front of its home crowd.

Reyes earned her second nod on the all-conference first team after being selected to both the first team and all-freshman team in 2019. She is the first Crimson Tide player to be selected twice for First Team All-SEC honors since Rachel Brown in 1998 and 1999.

Sixth-seeded Alabama will open the SEC Tournament on Tuesday at Orange Beach, Ala., against third-seeded Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. CT. The match will be televised live on the SEC Network.

Tennessee’s Brian Pensky was named SEC Coach of the Year honor; Arkansas’ Bryana Hunter was voted SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year; Georgia’s Mollie Belisle was named SEC Forward of the Year; Arkansas’ Parker Goins was selected as SEC Midfielder of the Year; Auburn’s Alyssa Malonson was voted SEC Defender of the Year; Ole Miss’s Ashley Orkus was picked as the SEC Goalkeeper of the Year; and Tennessee’s Taylor Huff was awarded SEC Freshman of the Year.

2021 SEC Soccer Awards

First Team All-SEC

Forward: Anna Podojil, Arkansas

Forward: Mollie Belisle, Georgia

Forward: Tinaya Alexander, LSU

Forward: Mackenzie George, Tennessee

Midfielder: Parker Goins, Arkansas

Midfielder: Anna Haddock, Auburn

Midfielder: Channing Foster, Ole Miss

Midfielder: Raegan Kelley, Vanderbilt

Defender: Reyna Reyes, Alabama

Defender: Bryana Hunter, Arkansas

Defender: Alyssa Malonson, Auburn

Defender: Jyllissa Harris, South Carolina

Goalkeeper: Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss

At Large: Taylor Malham, Arkansas

Second Team All-SEC

Forward: Marissa Arias, Auburn

Forward: Kit Loferski, Florida

Forward: Jordyn Rhodes, Kentucky

Forward: Haleigh Stackpole, Ole Miss

Forward: Jaida Thomas, Tennessee

Midfielder: Kayla McKeon, Arkansas

Midfielder: Molly Martin, Ole Miss

Midfielder: Taylor Huff, Tennessee

Midfielder: Barbara Olivieri, Texas A&M

Midfielder: Maddie Elwell, Vanderbilt

Defender: Cecily Stoute, Georgia

Defender: Andrea Tyrell, Mississippi State

Defender: Wrenne French, Tennessee

Defender: Katie Smith, Texas A&M

Defender: Maya Antoine, Vanderbilt

Goalkeeper: Maddy Anderson, Mississippi State

At Large: Abby Boyan, Georgia

All-Freshman Team

Sophia Aragon, Arkansas

Jessie Dunn, Georgia

Danielle Lewin, Georgia

Ally Perry, Mississippi State

Milena Fischer, Missouri

Jordan Fusco, Tennessee

Taylor Huff, Tennessee

Claire Rain, Tennessee

Maile Hayes, Texas A&M

Mia Pante, Texas A&M

Quinn Cornog, Vanderbilt

Coach of the Year

Brian Pensky, Tennessee

Forward of the Year

Mollie Belisle, Georgia

Midfielder of the Year

Parker Goins, Arkansas

Defender of the Year

Alyssa Malonson, Auburn

Goalkeeper of the Year

Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss

Freshman of the Year

Taylor Huff, Tennessee

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Bryana Hunter, Arkansas