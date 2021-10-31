Alabama Soccer’s Reyna Reyes Selected First Team All-SEC
Alabama soccer's Reyna Reyes was selected First Team All-SEC by the Southeastern Conference coaches, the league office announced Sunday.
Reyes has been an instrumental part of the Crimson Tide's defense this season. The Garland, Texas, native has helped the program earn six shutouts, including two over top-25 ranked opponents in No. 19 Auburn and No. 24 LSU.
She recorded the game-winning goal against No. 24 LSU and Jacksonville State, in addition to scoring against Kentucky.
Reyes also notched an assist in the team's 2-1 win over Missouri. She ranks second on the team in game-winning goals (two) and is tied for third in both total goals (three) and points (seven). She was named SEC Player of the Week twice, ollowing the team’s wins against LSU and Auburn.
Reyes and the Alabama soccer team set a program record for most home wins in a single season, as the Tide posted its 10th victory at the Alabama Soccer Stadium last Thursday against No. 19 Auburn.
The Crimson Tide has outscored its opponents, 23-8, when playing at home. Reyes assisted Alabama in closing its season on a seven game-winning streak in front of its home crowd.
Reyes earned her second nod on the all-conference first team after being selected to both the first team and all-freshman team in 2019. She is the first Crimson Tide player to be selected twice for First Team All-SEC honors since Rachel Brown in 1998 and 1999.
Sixth-seeded Alabama will open the SEC Tournament on Tuesday at Orange Beach, Ala., against third-seeded Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. CT. The match will be televised live on the SEC Network.
Tennessee’s Brian Pensky was named SEC Coach of the Year honor; Arkansas’ Bryana Hunter was voted SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year; Georgia’s Mollie Belisle was named SEC Forward of the Year; Arkansas’ Parker Goins was selected as SEC Midfielder of the Year; Auburn’s Alyssa Malonson was voted SEC Defender of the Year; Ole Miss’s Ashley Orkus was picked as the SEC Goalkeeper of the Year; and Tennessee’s Taylor Huff was awarded SEC Freshman of the Year.
2021 SEC Soccer Awards
First Team All-SEC
Forward: Anna Podojil, Arkansas
Forward: Mollie Belisle, Georgia
Forward: Tinaya Alexander, LSU
Forward: Mackenzie George, Tennessee
Midfielder: Parker Goins, Arkansas
Midfielder: Anna Haddock, Auburn
Midfielder: Channing Foster, Ole Miss
Midfielder: Raegan Kelley, Vanderbilt
Defender: Reyna Reyes, Alabama
Defender: Bryana Hunter, Arkansas
Defender: Alyssa Malonson, Auburn
Defender: Jyllissa Harris, South Carolina
Goalkeeper: Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss
At Large: Taylor Malham, Arkansas
Second Team All-SEC
Forward: Marissa Arias, Auburn
Forward: Kit Loferski, Florida
Forward: Jordyn Rhodes, Kentucky
Forward: Haleigh Stackpole, Ole Miss
Forward: Jaida Thomas, Tennessee
Midfielder: Kayla McKeon, Arkansas
Midfielder: Molly Martin, Ole Miss
Midfielder: Taylor Huff, Tennessee
Midfielder: Barbara Olivieri, Texas A&M
Midfielder: Maddie Elwell, Vanderbilt
Defender: Cecily Stoute, Georgia
Defender: Andrea Tyrell, Mississippi State
Defender: Wrenne French, Tennessee
Defender: Katie Smith, Texas A&M
Defender: Maya Antoine, Vanderbilt
Goalkeeper: Maddy Anderson, Mississippi State
At Large: Abby Boyan, Georgia
All-Freshman Team
Sophia Aragon, Arkansas
Jessie Dunn, Georgia
Danielle Lewin, Georgia
Ally Perry, Mississippi State
Milena Fischer, Missouri
Jordan Fusco, Tennessee
Taylor Huff, Tennessee
Claire Rain, Tennessee
Maile Hayes, Texas A&M
Mia Pante, Texas A&M
Quinn Cornog, Vanderbilt
Coach of the Year
Brian Pensky, Tennessee
Forward of the Year
Mollie Belisle, Georgia
Midfielder of the Year
Parker Goins, Arkansas
Defender of the Year
Alyssa Malonson, Auburn
Goalkeeper of the Year
Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss
Freshman of the Year
Taylor Huff, Tennessee
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Bryana Hunter, Arkansas