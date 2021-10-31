Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Alabama Soccer’s Reyna Reyes Selected First Team All-SEC
    Publish date:

    Alabama Soccer’s Reyna Reyes Selected First Team All-SEC

    The Southeastern Conference unveiled soccer coaches’ postseason awards as the conference tournament is set to open in Orange Beach.
    Author:

    Alabama Athletics

    Alabama soccer's Reyna Reyes was selected First Team All-SEC by the Southeastern Conference coaches, the league office announced Sunday.

    Reyes has been an instrumental part of the Crimson Tide's defense this season. The Garland, Texas, native has helped the program earn six shutouts, including two over top-25 ranked opponents in No. 19 Auburn and No. 24 LSU. 

    She recorded the game-winning goal against No. 24 LSU and Jacksonville State, in addition to scoring against Kentucky. 

    Reyes also notched an assist in the team's 2-1 win over Missouri. She ranks second on the team in game-winning goals (two) and is tied for third in both total goals (three) and points (seven). She was named SEC Player of the Week twice, ollowing the team’s wins against LSU and Auburn.

    Reyes and the Alabama soccer team set a program record for most home wins in a single season, as the Tide posted its 10th victory at the Alabama Soccer Stadium last Thursday against No. 19 Auburn. 

    The Crimson Tide has outscored its opponents, 23-8, when playing at home. Reyes assisted Alabama in closing its season on a seven game-winning streak in front of its home crowd.

    Reyes earned her second nod on the all-conference first team after being selected to both the first team and all-freshman team in 2019. She is the first Crimson Tide player to be selected twice for First Team All-SEC honors since Rachel Brown in 1998 and 1999.

    Sixth-seeded Alabama will open the SEC Tournament on Tuesday at Orange Beach, Ala., against third-seeded Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. CT. The match will be televised live on the SEC Network.

    Tennessee’s Brian Pensky was named SEC Coach of the Year honor; Arkansas’ Bryana Hunter was voted SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year; Georgia’s Mollie Belisle was named SEC Forward of the Year; Arkansas’ Parker Goins was selected as SEC Midfielder of the Year; Auburn’s Alyssa Malonson was voted SEC Defender of the Year; Ole Miss’s Ashley Orkus was picked as the SEC Goalkeeper of the Year; and Tennessee’s Taylor Huff was awarded SEC Freshman of the Year.

    2021 SEC Soccer Awards

    First Team All-SEC

    Forward: Anna Podojil, Arkansas

    Forward: Mollie Belisle, Georgia

    Forward: Tinaya Alexander, LSU

    Forward: Mackenzie George, Tennessee

    Midfielder: Parker Goins, Arkansas

    Midfielder: Anna Haddock, Auburn

    Midfielder: Channing Foster, Ole Miss

    Midfielder: Raegan Kelley, Vanderbilt

    Defender: Reyna Reyes, Alabama

    Defender: Bryana Hunter, Arkansas

    Defender: Alyssa Malonson, Auburn

    Defender: Jyllissa Harris, South Carolina

    Goalkeeper: Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss

    At Large: Taylor Malham, Arkansas

    Second Team All-SEC

    Forward: Marissa Arias, Auburn

    Forward: Kit Loferski, Florida

    Forward: Jordyn Rhodes, Kentucky

    Forward: Haleigh Stackpole, Ole Miss

    Forward: Jaida Thomas, Tennessee

    Midfielder: Kayla McKeon, Arkansas

    Midfielder: Molly Martin, Ole Miss

    Midfielder: Taylor Huff, Tennessee

    Midfielder: Barbara Olivieri, Texas A&M

    Midfielder: Maddie Elwell, Vanderbilt

    Defender: Cecily Stoute, Georgia

    Defender: Andrea Tyrell, Mississippi State

    Defender: Wrenne French, Tennessee

    Defender: Katie Smith, Texas A&M

    Defender: Maya Antoine, Vanderbilt

    Goalkeeper: Maddy Anderson, Mississippi State

    At Large: Abby Boyan, Georgia

    All-Freshman Team

    Sophia Aragon, Arkansas

    Jessie Dunn, Georgia

    Danielle Lewin, Georgia

    Ally Perry, Mississippi State

    Milena Fischer, Missouri

    Jordan Fusco, Tennessee

    Taylor Huff, Tennessee

    Claire Rain, Tennessee

    Maile Hayes, Texas A&M

    Mia Pante, Texas A&M

    Quinn Cornog, Vanderbilt

    Coach of the Year

    Brian Pensky, Tennessee

    Forward of the Year

    Mollie Belisle, Georgia

    Midfielder of the Year

    Parker Goins, Arkansas

    Defender of the Year

    Alyssa Malonson, Auburn

    Goalkeeper of the Year

    Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss

    Freshman of the Year

    Taylor Huff, Tennessee

    Scholar-Athlete of the Year

    Bryana Hunter, Arkansas

