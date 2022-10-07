Skip to main content

Alabama Soccer Scores Two Goals In 35 Seconds, Beats Ole Miss 4-1

Felicia Knox paced the Crimson Tide with a goal and two assists
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - If you blinked, you might've missed two of Alabama's three first half goals as the No. 4 Crimson Tide defeated the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels 4-1 at home.

The Rebels drew first blood in the 12th minute of first half as Marykate McGuire capitalized on a 1-on-1 matchup to score. The Tide responded in the 16th minute, as Felicia Knox was able to score directly from a corner kick to tie the game at one goal each.

The fans in the stands didn't even have time to check their messages before two quick passes from Knox and Riley Tanner gave Riley Mattingly Parker a clean look in front of the goal that she buried in the bottom corner for her 10th goal of the season and a 2-1 lead for Alabama.

During the 25th minute, Knox was involved again as she delivered another corner kick into the box; this time it found Macy Clem as she headed in her third goal of the season as it gave the Tide a 3-1 lead before the half concluded.

"She's just links our offense and defense together," Sasha Pickard said about Knox's play in a postgame interview. "She's such a leader on an off the field. It speaks for itself honestly."

Alabama squeezed in one more goal during the second half after another corner kick bounced around in the box before ending in the back of the net to complete a 4-1 victory.

After the game, coach Wes Hart applauded the team's physicality, saying it only adds to the technical skill the players already possess.

"We've become a very blue collar team defensively and in transitional moments," Hart said. "You need to be good in those areas, then the soccer will win out."

Alabama is now 12-1-1 on the season, including an undefeated record at home and in conference play. Their next matchup will be in Baton Rouge as the Tide will take on the LSU Tigers Sunday, October 9th at 1 p.m. CT.

