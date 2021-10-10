    • October 10, 2021
    Alabama Soccer Wins Power of Pink Match Over Mississippi State, 1-0

    Alabama Athletics

    Publish date:

    Riley Tanner lifted the Crimson Tide to the win by scoring her second goal of the season.
    Riley Tanner scored the long goal as the Alabama soccer team won its annual Power of Pink match 1-0 on Sunday afternoon.  

    Alabama (8-7-0, 3-3-0 SEC) defeated Mississippi State (3-6-3, 1-4-1 SEC) off a cleared corner kick, with Tanner firing the ball back through the box and into the net for her second goal of the season. 

    “Really pleased with how we grew into the game," Crimson Tide head coach Wes Hart said in a release. "A little bit of a slow start, but as the game wore on, we got better and better. They are very stingy defensively. They frustrated us in the first half, but we found ways to break them down in the second.”

    Mississippi State had one offensive opportunity during the first half. after firing a shot toward net, but goalkeeper McKinley Crone came up big to preserve the shutout and keep the Bulldogs searching for a goal.

    Alabama came out on the attack in second half, leading the board in shots (10) and corners (five). After a cleared corner kick in the 72nd minute, Alabama’s Tanner cracked a shot off on her first touch.

    She's tied for the team lead in game-winning goals with Reyna Reyes at two. 

    The Crimson Tide led the Bulldogs in shots, 12-11, and corners, 8-4.

    Goalkeeper McKinley Crone registered three saves, giving her 40 saves on the season to get the win. It was also her fourth shutout of the season as the Crimson Tide held an opponent scoreless for the fifth time.

    MSU goalkeeper Maddy Anderson took the loss while making nine saves. 

    Alabama Soccer vs. MSU

    Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics&nbsp;
    Riley Tanner
