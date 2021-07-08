Alabama Softball Adds Tennessee Transfer Catcher Ally Shipman

Shipman started 53 games last season for the Volunteers and batted an impressive .304.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy picked up a big commitment at catcher on Wednesday afternoon, with former Tennessee catcher Ally Shipman announcing that she will be transferring from the Volunteers to the Crimson Tide for the upcoming season.

Shipman made her decision known via social media:

Shipman arrives in Tuscaloosa with two years of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic granting her an extra season. In 2021 during her junior year, Shipman saw action in 53 games — starting all 53 at catcher.

On the season, Shipman batted .304 with 48 hits — good enough for third-best on the Tennessee team. Additionally, Shipman scored 27 runs and batted in a team second-best 39 RBIs.

Shipman also cranked eight home runs on the year.

With the Crimson Tide losing multiple big bats heading into next year due to several key seniors graduating, Shipman is expected to contribute heavily in her first season with Alabama. Super senior Bailey Hemphill was Alabama's biggest bat from last season and also started at catcher regularly as a utility player. Shipman no doubt has big shoes to fill but has a solid chance at excelling under Murphy.

Here are Shipman's highlights from the 2021 season courtesy of Tennessee athletics: