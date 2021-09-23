Alabama Softball Announces 2022 SEC Schedule

The Crimson Tide opens the conference schedule with a trip to Baton Rouge on the journey to try to win its first regular season title since 2019.

While the complete schedule has yet to be finalized, Alabama softball's Team 26 now knows the opponents and dates for the conference portion of the 2022 schedule.

The SEC released the conference softball schedules on Thursday. Each team plays eight regular season series, four on the road and four at home, before the SEC Tournament which will be hosted by the Florida Gators at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville this season.

Alabama opens its conference schedule on the road against LSU the weekend of March 11-13 and will wrap things up in Tuscaloosa at Rhoads Stadium against Missouri May 6-8. It appears the Crimson Tide will either have an off weekend or host a non-conference opponent the weekend of April 29-May 1.

The Crimson Tide's four home series are against Kentucky, Georgia, Mississippi State and Missouri. Alabama and Kentucky played six times last season with the Wildcats winning the regular season series in Lexington, but the Crimson Tide won in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournaments and swept the Wildcats in Super Regionals.

Alabama swept Georgia in Athens last season. They did not play Missouri at all in 2021 and only played Mississippi State in an early season midweek matchup.

The four conference road trips for Alabama include LSU, South Carolina, Florida and Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide went undefeated against LSU and Texas A&M last season and did not play South Carolina. After Florida took the first two games of the series in Tuscaloosa, Alabama went on a 20-game win streak that ended in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series.

This means that the four SEC teams that Alabama does not have a regular season series scheduled with are Auburn, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide finished third in last season's SEC regular season standings, but then went on to win the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2012. Alabama's last regular season SEC Championship was in 2019.

2022 Alabama Softball SEC Schedule

· March 11-13 at LSU – Baton Rouge, La.

· March 18-20 vs. Kentucky – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

· March 25-27 at South Carolina – Columbia, S.C.

· April 1-3 vs. Georgia – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

· April 8-10 at Florida – Gainesville, Fla.

· April 15-17 vs. Mississippi State – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

· April 22-24 at Texas A&M – Bryan-College Station, Texas

· May 6-8 vs. Missouri – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

· May 10-14 at SEC Tournament – Gainesville, Fla.

*Any series could change from Friday-Sunday to Saturday-Monday depending on the TV schedule which will be released closer to the season.