September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alabama Softball Announces 2022 SEC Schedule

The Crimson Tide opens the conference schedule with a trip to Baton Rouge on the journey to try to win its first regular season title since 2019.

While the complete schedule has yet to be finalized, Alabama softball's Team 26 now knows the opponents and dates for the conference portion of the 2022 schedule. 

The SEC released the conference softball schedules on Thursday. Each team plays eight regular season series, four on the road and four at home, before the SEC Tournament which will be hosted by the Florida Gators at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville this season. 

Alabama opens its conference schedule on the road against LSU the weekend of March 11-13 and will wrap things up in Tuscaloosa at Rhoads Stadium against Missouri May 6-8. It appears the Crimson Tide will either have an off weekend or host a non-conference opponent the weekend of April 29-May 1. 

The Crimson Tide's four home series are against Kentucky, Georgia, Mississippi State and Missouri. Alabama and Kentucky played six times last season with the Wildcats winning the regular season series in Lexington, but the Crimson Tide won in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournaments and swept the Wildcats in Super Regionals.

Alabama swept Georgia in Athens last season. They did not play Missouri at all in 2021 and only played Mississippi State in an early season midweek matchup. 

The four conference road trips for Alabama include LSU, South Carolina, Florida and Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide went undefeated against LSU and Texas A&M last season and did not play South Carolina. After Florida took the first two games of the series in Tuscaloosa, Alabama went on a 20-game win streak that ended in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series. 

This means that the four SEC teams that Alabama does not have a regular season series scheduled with are Auburn, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Tennessee. 

The Crimson Tide finished third in last season's SEC regular season standings, but then went on to win the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2012. Alabama's last regular season SEC Championship was in 2019. 

2022 Alabama Softball SEC Schedule

· March 11-13 at LSU – Baton Rouge, La.

· March 18-20 vs. Kentucky – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

· March 25-27 at South Carolina – Columbia, S.C.

· April 1-3 vs. Georgia – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

· April 8-10 at Florida – Gainesville, Fla.

· April 15-17 vs. Mississippi State – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

· April 22-24 at Texas A&M – Bryan-College Station, Texas

· May 6-8 vs. Missouri – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

· May 10-14 at SEC Tournament – Gainesville, Fla.

*Any series could change from Friday-Sunday to Saturday-Monday depending on the TV schedule which will be released closer to the season. 

Alabama Softball generic
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Announces 2022 SEC Schedule

2 minutes ago
Tyrone Protho's miracle catch against Southern Miss in 2005
History

Throwback Thursday: Tyrone Prothro's Catch

43 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
E5PlmPhWEBA-84q
Recruiting

2022 Alabama Commits Continue to Dominate the High School Scene

1 hour ago
Alabama soccer, Sept. 2021
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer: Back-Loaded SEC Schedule Awaits the Crimson Tide

2 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Anti-social
All Things Bama

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Anti-Social

4 hours ago
Paul W. "Bear" Bryant at graduation
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 23, 2021

11 hours ago
Brian Robinson Jr. at Florida
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Discusses Status of RB Brian Robinson Jr., Defines 'Alabama Standard'

17 hours ago
Coach Freddie Roach
Recruiting

Alabama Defensive Line Breakdown: Who Could Leave, Stay and Remaining 2022 Targets

19 hours ago