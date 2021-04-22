Alabama Softball Edges Out Southern Miss, 6-3

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama softball held off a late rally from Southern Miss to secure the 6-3 win Wednesday night at Rhoads Stadium.

“It was another good outing from Krystal Goodman," Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said. "Maddie had a key hit, Abby had a key hit and Tow hit the ball hard twice. It was good defense for the most part. Just about every player that was active today got in the game.”

Alabama (34-7) fell behind in the first inning after Southern Miss (20-21) scored on a wild pitch but the Crimson Tide answered right back in the bottom half of the inning to tie it at 1-1 and then went on to score five unanswered, including a four-run fifth. Leading 6-1 in the top of the seventh, the Golden Eagles loaded the bases with one out. A run scored on a fielder’s choice and another came home on a fielding error to make it 6-3 with two outs before some miscommunication on the base paths led to a game-ending pickoff between second and third.

Six different Alabama players earned a hit in the win, including multi-hit games from Elissa Brown and Kaylee Tow. RBIs came courtesy of Maddie Morgan and Kat Grill with one each and two-RBI days from Savannah Woodard and Abby Doerr. Krystal Goodman earned the win in the circle with one run allowed on three hits over 6.0 innings with six strikeouts while Montana Fouts earned her second save, securing the final out of the game.

Highlights

Alabama is now 14-2 all-time vs. Southern Miss, including a 10-0 mark at home

The Tide is 22-1 in out-of-conference games this season and 5-0 in midweek contests

Alabama is 7-5 this season when the opponent scores first

Today’s game was the 13th multi-hit game for both Elissa Brown and Kaylee Tow, which is tied for the team lead

It was Abby Doerr’s second multi-RBI game of the season and Savannah Woodard’s third

Bailey Hemphill drew two walks to improve her career total to 211, just one shy of Auburn’s Kasey Cooper at third in SEC history

Scoring Summary

T1 | The Southern Miss runner at third scored on a wild pitch (0-1, 2 Out)

B1 | Savannah Woodard drew a bases-loaded walk (1-1, 2 Out)

B3 | Maddie Morgan pulled an RBI double down the right field line (2-1, 1 Out)

B5 | A bases-loaded single from Savannah Woodard moved everyone up 60 feet (3-1, 1 Out)

B5 | Abby Doerr hit a two-run double in the left field gap (5-1, 1 Out)

B5 | A throw home wasn’t in time as Woodard scored on the fielder’s choice (6-1, 1 Out)

T7 | A run scored on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice for the Golden Eagles (6-2, 1 Out)

T7 | A two-out fielding error brought an unearned run home (6-3, 2 Out)

What's Next - Alabama vs No. 13 Louisiana