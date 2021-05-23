Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search
Alabama Softball Gets Rematch With Clemson for NCAA Regional Title

Alabama Softball Gets Rematch With Clemson for NCAA Regional Title

No. 3 overall NCAA Tournament seed Crimson Tide blanked Clemson on Saturday and will face the Tigers again Sunday at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network
Author:
Publish date:
No. 3 overall NCAA Tournament seed Crimson Tide blanked Clemson on Saturday and will face the Tigers again Sunday at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network

The Alabama softball team hasn't allowed a run in two games at the NCAA Regional being played at Rhoads Stadium.

The Crimson Tide, the No. 3 overall seed, will try to make it three straight shutouts on Sunday in the regional championship game. .

Alabama (47-7) plays Clemson at 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network). An if-necessary game will follow at 3:30 p.m. should Clemson win. That game will also be televised by SEC Network

The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 6-0 on Sunday behind a 16-strikeout effort from pitcher Montana Fouts.

On Friday, Lexi Kilfoyl struck out a career-best 16 batters in a 9-0 win over Alabama State.

Through two games, Alabama has allowed just four hits with no walks and 31 strikeouts.

Alabama has multiple streaks going on. It has won 42 straight regional games, dating back to 2007. The Crimson Tide is also riding a 15-game win streak. Also, Alexis Mack has hit safely in 11 straight games and Elissa Brown has a 10-game hit streak.

SEC Player of the Year Bailey Hemphill has 229 career walks, seven away SEC leader Amanda Lorenz of Florida.

Bailey Hemphill Alabama softball vs. Clemson 2021
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Gets Rematch With Clemson for NCAA Regional Title

Hoover Met, SEC Baseball Tournament
All Things Bama

2021 SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket Finalized

Landon Green
All Things Bama

No. 6 Mississippi State Completes Three-Game Sweep of Alabama Baseball, 7-3

Montana Fouts Alabama softball
All Things Bama

Fouts Ties Career-Best Mark With 16 Strikeouts in Alabama Softball Win Over Clemson

Bill Curry
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 22, 2021

Dylan Smith
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Blanked by No. 6 Mississippi State, 7-0

Lexi Kilfoyl
All Things Bama

Kilfoyl Strikes Out 15 in Alabama Softball's 9-0 Win in NCAA Regional Opener

earllittlejr
Recruiting

Recruiting Corner: Key 2022 Cornerback Targets