Alabama Softball Gets Rematch With Clemson for NCAA Regional Title

No. 3 overall NCAA Tournament seed Crimson Tide blanked Clemson on Saturday and will face the Tigers again Sunday at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network

The Alabama softball team hasn't allowed a run in two games at the NCAA Regional being played at Rhoads Stadium.

The Crimson Tide, the No. 3 overall seed, will try to make it three straight shutouts on Sunday in the regional championship game. .

Alabama (47-7) plays Clemson at 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network). An if-necessary game will follow at 3:30 p.m. should Clemson win. That game will also be televised by SEC Network

The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 6-0 on Sunday behind a 16-strikeout effort from pitcher Montana Fouts.

On Friday, Lexi Kilfoyl struck out a career-best 16 batters in a 9-0 win over Alabama State.

Through two games, Alabama has allowed just four hits with no walks and 31 strikeouts.

Alabama has multiple streaks going on. It has won 42 straight regional games, dating back to 2007. The Crimson Tide is also riding a 15-game win streak. Also, Alexis Mack has hit safely in 11 straight games and Elissa Brown has a 10-game hit streak.

SEC Player of the Year Bailey Hemphill has 229 career walks, seven away SEC leader Amanda Lorenz of Florida.