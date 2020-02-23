Bama Central
Alabama Softball Snags Second Win of the Day Against Penn State

Allie Wright

Alabama successfully beat Penn State, 14-6, after overcoming the team throughout six innings. The Crimson Tide has now won all four games that it has played during the Easton Bama Bash

Junior Krystal Goodman led the Crimson Tide in pitching with 93 pitches. Goodman (2-0) threw five strikeouts over the course of five innings, allowing only six runs. Penn State pitcher, Bailey Parshall (2-3), threw 45 pitches over the course of two innings with one strikeout. 

This story will be updated.... 

