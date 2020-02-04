Alabama Softball to Appear at least 16 Times on National TV in 2020

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Sixteen games on Alabama softball’s schedule have been slated to be televised on the ESPN family of networks during the 2020 season.

The Crimson Tide’s TV schedule consists of 12 SEC contests along with out-of-conference matchups against Washington (Feb. 13), UCLA (Feb. 14) and Oklahoma State (Feb. 15) at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational and the March 31 exhibition game against Team USA at Rhoads Stadium.

Alabama will serve as host of the 2020 SEC Softball Tournament, which will again be broadcast live across the ESPN family of networks. First and second round action on May 6-7 will be on SEC Network, with Friday’s semifinals on ESPNU and Saturday’s SEC Tournament Championship game on ESPN.

All Crimson Tide home games and select road contests will also be available to stream online via the SEC Network+ digital platform. Links to watch online will be posted on the softball schedule page at RollTide.com and on Alabama softball social media platforms.

The Crimson Tide opens its 2020 season at the Joanne Graf Classic in Tallahassee, Fla., this weekend. Alabama will play two games each against North Carolina and host Florida State.

Alabama softball 2020 television schedule