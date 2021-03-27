Alabama Softball Offense Explodes for 11 Runs in Series Opening Win over Kentucky

Highlighted by four hits from Elissa Brown and home runs from Bailey Hemphill and Kaylee Tow, Alabama softball picked up its sixth SEC win

In just one game against Kentucky, Alabama softball almost matched its hit total from the entire weekend series against Tennessee.

Led by a 4-4 day from Elissa Brown, the No. 3 Crimson Tide totaled 13 hits and 11 runs in the 11-6 win over No. 7 Kentucky in Lexington on Saturday afternoon.

In the first game without star freshman Bailey Dowling, multiple players stepped up to replace her production in the offensive lineup. Alabama improves to 25-2 (6-1 Southeastern Conference) with the series opening win.

Both offenses came to life in the fifth inning with Alabama already holding an early 3-0 lead. In the top of the inning, Brown led off with a single and came around to score on an Alexis Mack RBI single. Bailey Hemphill then blasted her sixth home run of the year to give Alabama the 6-0 lead.

The Wildcats immediately answered with four runs of their own. The rally was started with a leadoff walk, and Kentucky scored all four runs in the inning before Alabama starter Montana Fouts recorded the first out.

Fouts gave up eight hits and six runs, four of them earned, with nine strikeouts on the day. She was replaced by Lexi Kilfoyl in the bottom of the seventh after giving up two more runs. Kilfoyl shut down the Wildcats' rally hopes with three quick outs to secure the win.

The Alabama offense added five insurance runs in the top of the seventh highlighted by a two-run home run from Kaylee Tow in front of her home state crowd.

The Crimson Tide will go for the series win on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.