Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Softball Opens Practice for 2020 Season

Christopher Walsh

Video only for now, story forthcoming.

In the meantime, here's a link to our season preview and a photo gallery from the first practice:

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Cary L. Clark
Cary L. Clark

Editor

Interesting that he did not mention Abby Doerr at catcher. I’m told she was present today but not sure if she practiced. She’s a potential early enrollee from the fall signing class.

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Corner: Updates on Top Targets and Junior Day Attendees

Information from the recruiting trail

Tyler Martin

This Week With The Crimson Tide: January 13-19

Check out this week's Alabama Schedule as the Crimson Tide host big-time home games

Allie Wright

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 12, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Basketball Misses Opportunity For Signature Win, Falls at Kentucky, 76-67

Alabama drops to 8-7 overall and 1-2 in conference play on the year

Tyler Martin

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball at Kentucky

Follow along for live updates before, during, and after today's contest

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 11, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Gymnastics Opens Season with Loss at Auburn

Tight meet goes down to final rotation, with Crimson Tide struggling on balance beam in 196.625-196.025 defeat

UA_Athletics

Just A Minute: Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin in the SEC West too? Oh Boy!

To quote Spaceballs, we're about to go from light speed to ludicrous speed when it comes to the entertainment value of the SEC West

Christopher Walsh

2020 In-State Linebacker Clark Griffin Will Join Alabama as Invited Walk-On

Alabama fills another walk-on spot with Birmingham-area linebacker Clark Griffin

Tyler Martin

Alabama's Most Improved Position Group in 2020? That's Easy, the Defensive Line

Alabama could have a very deep rotation with a dozen players contributing up front next season

Christopher Walsh