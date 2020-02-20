The Alabama softball team is amping up its energy as it prepares for the 2020 Easton Bama Bash at Rhoads Stadium this weekend.

But it'll be going without ace Montana Fouts for a while.

After struggling through the first two weeks of the season, the sophomore will take a break from pitching.

“She took the eight weeks off from the Olympics trials until finals," Crimson Tide coach Patrick Murphy said while announcing the move. "The last day of finals she pitched for the first time. Then she was on a pitch count over Christmas break, her and her dad, and it was every other day.

"We told her 'you don’t have to be 100 percent in February. We want you to be ready to go in May and June.'”

Fouts had worked all summer between the Junior Olympic team and competing for a spot on Team USA. Murphy is using this time to rest the competitive pitcher and have her back for the postseason.

“I've heard her say 'If I can throw 700 pitches in a bullpen I would,'" Murphy said. "This was her first rest, literally, since she was eight years old. We were going to do it this summer but she made the junior Olympic team. Then we were going to do it when she came back and she got to try out for the Olympic team.

"I was not going to take away either of those because that is not fair. Those are great opportunities and she won a gold medal. The only other choice was: 'You are not picking up a ball.' So it was eight weeks.”

Fouts is 0-2 with a 4.88 ERA.

Alabama was preseason No. 1 in two of four major polls, but is off to a 4-5 start.

The team will compete against Wichita State (4 p.m.) and Penn State (6 p.m.) on Friday, Louisville (1:30 p.m.) and Penn State (4 p.m.) on Saturday, and Louisville (1:30 p.m.) on Sunday to wrap up the Bama Bash.

For now, the Crimson Tide will go with freshman Lexi Kilfoyl (2-2, 1.49 ERA), Krystal Goodman (1-0, 4.00), and Sarah Cornell (1-1. 6.75).

Kilfoyl was named SEC Freshman Player of the Week after throwing a one-hit shutout over top-ranked Washington during the tournament. She also pitched a combined of nine innings against UCLA and Oklahoma State, finishing with eight strikeouts and only allowing five runs.

“It (being named SEC Freshman) feels really great especially with it being only week two," she said. "It does put a bigger target on my back which motivates me that much more to keep pushing myself and get better every day.”

Cornell improved to 1-1 against USF by only giving up five hits over four and a third innings. She struck out two and allowed only one run while throwing 68 pitches.

“This sport is all about pitching. If they can keep us in the game I think we have a good chance to score a run” Murphy said. “We have to have better team defense and take advantage of bases loaded and walks that people give us.”