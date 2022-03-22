Skip to main content

Alabama Softball Ranked No. 4

Despite a few more losses, the Crimson Tide remained in the top five.

Going .500 against top-10 competition was enough to keep Alabama softball in the top-five of all major polls. 

The Crimson Tide lost to No. 3 Florida State 6-5 at Rhoads Stadium Wednesday night before taking two of three from Kentucky in the SEC home opener. Alabama now stands at 24-4 overall, and 3-3 in the SEC. 

While two more losses may have been disappointing to fans, the tight battle with the Seminoles and wins over the Wildcats were convincing enough to voters to keep the Crimson Tide highly ranked in the polls.

Alabama had been consistently ranked No. 2 in the country behind only Oklahoma until the Crimson Tide lost its first games at the hand of LSU on SEC opening weekend. The Sooners remain the last unbeaten team in college softball. 

The SEC is jam packed with top-25 teams along with Alabama like Florida, Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, LSU and Missouri. Up next for the Crimson Tide is a midweek trip to UAB on Wednesday and weekend road series at South Carolina. 

032022_WSB_GoodnightDa_Kentucky_KG9803
032022_WSB_DowlingBa_Team_Kentucky_KG9519
031922_WSB_Kentucky_KG1943

ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25

1. Oklahoma (25-0)

2. UCLA (24-3)

3. Florida State (27-2)

4. Alabama (24-4)

5. Virginia Tech (21-3)

6. Florida (25-3)

7. Duke (23-4)

8. Arkansas (19-5)

9. Northwestern (19-4)

10. Oklahoma State (21-6)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

11. Washington (20-7)

12. Oregon (21-4)

13. Kentucky (20-5)

14. Tennessee (20-8)

15. Clemson (19-8)

16. Michigan (17-6)

17. Arizona (19-6)

18. Auburn (25-2)

19. Missouri (19-9)

20. Arizona State (22-5)

21. Georgia (26-4)

22. LSU (20-10)

23. Texas (21-9-1)

24. UCF (26-7)

25. Stanford (20-6)

Javion Cohen and JC Latham
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Breaking Down Tackle Competition for Alabama Football

By Katie Windham2 hours ago
Vanderbilt Commodores offensive lineman Tyler Steen (54) blocks during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Set to Host Top OL Transfer Target Tyler Steen This Weekend

By Tony Tsoukalas3 hours ago
Makarri Doggette at SECs
All Things Bama

Alabama Gymnastics Earns 5-Seed in NCAA Tournament

By Katie Windham3 hours ago
Davis Riley plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament.
All Things Bama

Davis Riley is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

By Katie Windham4 hours ago
031122_MFB_AndersonWiJr_Practice_RC0428
All Things Bama

Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr. Not Hiding from High Expectations

By Tony Tsoukalas9 hours ago
Basketball rankings graphic
ASWA

ASWA Announces 2021-22 All-State Basketball Finalists

By Christopher Walsh10 hours ago
Former Alabama players James Carpenter and Chance Warmack swap jerseys
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

By Christopher Walsh13 hours ago
USATSI_17810640
All Things Bama

Alabama Avenges Regular-Season Loss to Tulane; Advances in WNIT

By University of Alabama sports information15 hours ago