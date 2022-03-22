Alabama Softball Ranked No. 4

Despite a few more losses, the Crimson Tide remained in the top five.

Going .500 against top-10 competition was enough to keep Alabama softball in the top-five of all major polls.

The Crimson Tide lost to No. 3 Florida State 6-5 at Rhoads Stadium Wednesday night before taking two of three from Kentucky in the SEC home opener. Alabama now stands at 24-4 overall, and 3-3 in the SEC.

While two more losses may have been disappointing to fans, the tight battle with the Seminoles and wins over the Wildcats were convincing enough to voters to keep the Crimson Tide highly ranked in the polls.

Alabama had been consistently ranked No. 2 in the country behind only Oklahoma until the Crimson Tide lost its first games at the hand of LSU on SEC opening weekend. The Sooners remain the last unbeaten team in college softball.

The SEC is jam packed with top-25 teams along with Alabama like Florida, Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, LSU and Missouri. Up next for the Crimson Tide is a midweek trip to UAB on Wednesday and weekend road series at South Carolina.

ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25

1. Oklahoma (25-0)

2. UCLA (24-3)

3. Florida State (27-2)

4. Alabama (24-4)

5. Virginia Tech (21-3)

6. Florida (25-3)

7. Duke (23-4)

8. Arkansas (19-5)

9. Northwestern (19-4)

10. Oklahoma State (21-6)

11. Washington (20-7)

12. Oregon (21-4)

13. Kentucky (20-5)

14. Tennessee (20-8)

15. Clemson (19-8)



16. Michigan (17-6)

17. Arizona (19-6)

18. Auburn (25-2)

19. Missouri (19-9)

20. Arizona State (22-5)

21. Georgia (26-4)

22. LSU (20-10)

23. Texas (21-9-1)

24. UCF (26-7)

25. Stanford (20-6)