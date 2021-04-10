Alabama Softball Shut Out by Arkansas, 4-0

The Alabama offense tied a season low with two hits on the day

Emotions were running high in game two of Alabama softball's series against Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.

Coach Patrick Murphy's ejection for arguing balls and strikes with the home plate umpire in the bottom of the sixth inning was representative of Alabama's frustration at the plate all afternoon.

Arkansas pitcher Autumn Storms shut out the Crimson Tide 4-0 to even the series for the Razorbacks. Storms held Alabama to a season low two hits, and she struck out Crimson Tide batters a season high 10 times.

The highest previous amount of strikeouts in a game for Alabama was seven on three separate occasions against UAB, Auburn and Tennessee.

One of Alabama's two hits came from Savannah Woodard in the top of the fifth with two outs. The inning ended on a controversial play where it appeared that a ball was fouled off of Claire Jenkins' foot. The umpires did not see it and ruled her out at first, ending the Alabama rally attempt.

After not hitting any deep balls in game one, the Hogs flashed their power potential on Saturday with three home runs.

One came off the bat of SEC leader Braxton Burnside, who upped her total to 21 home runs on the season. Catcher Kayla Green hit two home runs of her own including a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth to give Arkansas the 4-0 lead.

Alabama starter Lexi Kilfoyl came out of the circle after the two-run home run. She gave up four runs, all earned and had seven strikeouts.

Alabama managed to get two runners on in the seventh with a hit by pitch and an error, but a fielder's choice, strikeout and groundout ended the inning and game for the Tide.

Alabama drops to 30-5 (10-4 SEC) with the loss and will look to salvage the series on Sunday at 1 p.m.