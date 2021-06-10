Alabama Softball's Bailey Hemphill, Montana Fouts on WCWS All-Tournament Team

Crimson Tide slugger Hemphill hit .500 in the World Series with two home runs and five RBIs; Fouts had 35 strikeouts and pitched a perfect game

Alabama's Bailey Hemphill and Montana Fouts left Oklahoma City without a national title, but the duo did come away with some honors.

Hemphill, a UA graduate, and Fouts, a junior, earned Women's College World Series All-Tournament team recognition.

Hemphill, the SEC Player of the Year and all-time Crimson Tide home run leader (64) was 5-for-10 with five runs, five RBIs, with a double and two homers in four games.

Fouts, the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year, dominated the first two games, allowing just one run on two hits and tied a career high in strikeouts with 16 in a 5-1 win against Arizona. She followed that with a perfect game against UCLA, with 15 strikeouts.

She was roughed up for seven runs on six hits in an 8-5 loss to Florida State, eliminating the Crimson Tide from the tournament.

Alabama finished the season 52-9.

WCWS All-Tournament Team

Montana Fouts, P, Alabama

Bailey Hemphill, U, Alabama

Kaley Mudge, OF, Florida St.

Kathryn Sandercock, P, Florida St.

Odicci Alexander, P, James Madison

Kate Gordon, OF, James Madison

Jocelyn Alo, U, Oklahoma

Mackenzie Donihoo, IF, Oklahoma

Kinzie Hansen, C, Oklahoma

Tiare Jennings, IF, Oklahoma

Giselle Juarez, P, Oklahoma

Nicole Mendes, U, Oklahoma

Most Outstanding Player

Giselle Juarez, P, Oklahoma