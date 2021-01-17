Alabama TE Carl Tucker Opts for the NFL Draft

The senior did not have a catch at the tight end position for the Crimson Tide in the entire 2020 season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football senior tight end Carl Tucker announced on Sunday morning that he will not be taking advantage of his additional year of eligibility and will instead declare for the 2021 NFL draft.

Tucker made the announcement via social media:

"I would like to thank Coach Saban, Coach Banks & the rest of the Alabama Family for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the #1 Team in the country," Tucker writes in his post on Twitter. "It was an honor being able to work & compete, week in and week out, with such high-level athletes. Although I only spent one season with this amazing team, when combined with my incredible experiences at UNC, I've decided it is time to bring my collegiate football career to a close.

"That being said I have decided to forego my extra year & declare for the NFL Draft, as it has always been my dream to play in the NFL. Thank you everyone for your kind words and support throughout the years. My work is only beginning! ROLL TIDE!"

Tucker played in seven games in his only season with the Crimson Tide after transferring from North Carolina. In those games, Tucker did not make a catch while playing at tight end. Against Ole Miss, Tucker returned a kickoff 23 yards but suffered a hamstring injury on the play that kept him on the sidelines for the next two games.

The game at LSU was Tucker's last appearance on the field in an Alabama uniform.

Tucker joins linebacker Dylan Moses and the two Alabama seniors who are not taking advantage of their extra year of eligibility. Defensive lineman Christian Barmore, quarterback Mac Jones, defensive back Patrick Surtain II and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle all announced on Thursday their intentions to also declare for the NFL draft.

So far, only offensive lineman Chris Owens and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis have announced that they will return for the 2021 season.