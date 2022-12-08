Thinking About Going to See Alabama at No. 1 Houston? Bring Your Wallet

It's official, when the Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team visits Houston on Saturday, the game is sold out.

It's not just a rematch of an outstanding game last season, 83-82 at Coleman Coliseum, but a No. 1 vs. No. 8 showdown that will attract a lot of national attention (ABC at 2 p.m).

"Talented team," Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson told reporters in Houston this week about the Crimson Tide. "They'd be a challenge for anyone."

According to SI Tickets, the cheapest seat in the secondary market inside the Fertitta Center is $215 as of Thursday morning. The average seat was $302.8, and the most expensive seat available is $403.

By Thursday afternoon, the cheapest seat was $264, and there were very few available.

In contrast, the average seat for next week's home game against Memphis is $30.06. The seats range in price from $3 to $198.

Memphis isn't ranked, though.

Alabama is playing a top-10 matchup for the first time since 2002 (No. 8 Alabama defeated No. 3 Oklahoma in New York), ironically when Sampson was the head coach at Oklahoma.

The Crimson Tide is playing the No. 1 team in the AP Poll, while also being ranked in the top 10, for the first time since 1976.

But it's a huge home game for Houston, which has been No. 1 for a second straight week, since North Carolina lost twice at the Phil Knight Invitational, including to the Crimson Tide.

It's also the first time Sampson’s team was ranked No. 1, which should lead to an electric atmosphere.

As for the matchup, both teams like to run if they can.

Sampson also noted about Alabama players:

Jahvon Quinerly: "His speed is a factor, and he's a really smart point guard.

Brandon Miller: "You could do a teaching video with his release, and he makes them."

But he called the most improved player on the Crimson Tide from a year ago sophomore center Charles Bediako.

"What's changed the most is his body. He looks bigger, strong. He looks more sure of himself.'

