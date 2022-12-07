After an action-packed Feast Week, the last week of college basketball showed a drastic cooldown around the Southeastern Conference.

Staying power were the words of the week for the majority of teams in the SEC, with the teams of the conference taking slowing their pace. Before conference play gears up later this month and with a surge of tough non-conference games approaching for most teams, a lull in play this past week signals the last bit of rest for the remainder of the regular season.

Alabama remains the top team this week after a quick non-conference win over South Dakota State, while Arkansas and Tennessee swap places as the Volunteers decimated Alcorn State 94-40. Auburn remains fourth, while LSU rounds out the top five.

Perhaps the biggest questions marks this week are Missouri and Mississippi State, who sit at Nos. 7 and 8, respectively. The Tigers are 9-0 on the season while the Bulldogs are 8-0, but neither have faced much competition of note. Expect SEC play to truly show if the pair of teams are for real.

Here's the full power rankings following five weeks of college basketball:

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 5

1. Alabama (7-1)

2. Tennessee (7-1)

3. Arkansas (8-1)

4. Auburn (8-0)

5. LSU (7-1)

6. Kentucky (6-2)

7. Missouri (9-0)

8. Mississippi State (8-0)

9. Georgia (7-3)

10. Ole Miss (6-2)

11. Florida (6-3)

12. Texas A&M (5-3)

13. Vanderbilt (4-4)

14. South Carolina (4-4)

