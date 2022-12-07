Skip to main content

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 5

Alabama remains on top as the majority of the conference took a slight rest following a busy Feast Week.

After an action-packed Feast Week, the last week of college basketball showed a drastic cooldown around the Southeastern Conference.

Staying power were the words of the week for the majority of teams in the SEC, with the teams of the conference taking slowing their pace. Before conference play gears up later this month and with a surge of tough non-conference games approaching for most teams, a lull in play this past week signals the last bit of rest for the remainder of the regular season.

Alabama remains the top team this week after a quick non-conference win over South Dakota State, while Arkansas and Tennessee swap places as the Volunteers decimated Alcorn State 94-40. Auburn remains fourth, while LSU rounds out the top five.

Perhaps the biggest questions marks this week are Missouri and Mississippi State, who sit at Nos. 7 and 8, respectively. The Tigers are 9-0 on the season while the Bulldogs are 8-0, but neither have faced much competition of note. Expect SEC play to truly show if the pair of teams are for real.

Here's the full power rankings following five weeks of college basketball:

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 5

1. Alabama (7-1)

2. Tennessee (7-1)

3. Arkansas (8-1)

4. Auburn (8-0)

5. LSU (7-1)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

6. Kentucky (6-2)

7. Missouri (9-0)

8. Mississippi State (8-0)

9. Georgia (7-3)

10. Ole Miss (6-2)

11. Florida (6-3)

12. Texas A&M (5-3)

13. Vanderbilt (4-4)

14. South Carolina (4-4)

Keep returning to BamaCentral every week throughout the season for updated SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings.

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets.

In This Article (14)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks
Florida Gators
Florida Gators
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies
Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt Commodores
Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers
Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks

Thaiu Jones-Bell
All Things Bama

Alabama's Wide Receiver Room Needs to Close the Revolving Door: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Sylvester Croom inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tommy Brown (75) celebrates winning the SEC Championship by defeating the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Grass Isn't Always Greener Through the Transfer Portal: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) after their win during the SEC championship game after the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: The Future of Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr.

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) looks for yards during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
All Things Bama

Nine Alabama Football Players Named To All-SEC Coaches Teams

By Mason Smith
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young's Heisman Trip
All Things Bama

Should Bryce Young Have Been a Heisman Finalist? Three-and-Out

By Katie Windham
111922_MFB_YoungBr_AustinPeay _CTP1042
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Add A Cup Of Sugar

By Mason Smith
Crimson Tikes: Sciatica
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Sciatica

By Christopher Walsh